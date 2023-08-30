ACE’s softball team has won 5 straight and is now 8-2 after trouncing Wayne County on Saturday, Aug. 26. The girls were slated to play Kendrick on Tuesday, Aug. 29 until rain moved in. The Lady Gryphons were scheduled to host Glascock County on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and play at region foe Central-Macon on Thursday, Aug. 31. But Hurricane Idalia may have something to say about that.