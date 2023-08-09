The deadline for your business to appear in Monroe County’s award-winning Welcome Home magazine is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11. Published annually in conjunction with the Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Welcome Home has become one of the most-read publications of the year. It goes to all readers of the Reporter and newcomers. And this year it will include our tribute to the City of Forsyth on its 200th birthday. Call or text Donna Wilson at 993-5085 or email ads@mymcr.net