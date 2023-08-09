Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

Local schools are now back in session. For most kids, high school (HS) is a great time. So, here’s some unsolicited advice for our incoming HS freshmen. School is what you make of it. Do very little, or do the bare minimum, and you’ll get very little out of it. OTOH, put in the effort, get involved in sports and activities, and you’ll remember these next four years as some of the best times of your life. Some key points - DON’T worry what others think about you, what you wear, where you live, your hairstyle, shape of your nose, etc. Worry about the things that actually matter, such as your character and your health. Or as Marley Hutcheson said in her 2023 FPD valedictory speech – be concerned about WHO you are and the person that you want to become; and work towards that end. Also, she said that students need to balance academics with extracurricular activities with social life. Hunter White, a 2022 HS grad from Hiawassee, said to find people you can rely on and develop close relationships with them; and be as active as possible which helps you meet new people. Leia Williams, a 2018 MPHS grad, said to be kind to your teachers because they’re there to help you succeed in school and beyond. 