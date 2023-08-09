Local schools are now back in session. For most kids, high school (HS) is a great time. So, here’s some unsolicited advice for our incoming HS freshmen. School is what you make of it. Do very little, or do the bare minimum, and you’ll get very little out of it. OTOH, put in the effort, get involved in sports and activities, and you’ll remember these next four years as some of the best times of your life. Some key points - DON’T worry what others think about you, what you wear, where you live, your hairstyle, shape of your nose, etc. Worry about the things that actually matter, such as your character and your health. Or as Marley Hutcheson said in her 2023 FPD valedictory speech – be concerned about WHO you are and the person that you want to become; and work towards that end. Also, she said that students need to balance academics with extracurricular activities with social life. Hunter White, a 2022 HS grad from Hiawassee, said to find people you can rely on and develop close relationships with them; and be as active as possible which helps you meet new people. Leia Williams, a 2018 MPHS grad, said to be kind to your teachers because they’re there to help you succeed in school and beyond.
Monroe County is growing in population. I just gave some unsolicited advice to students; it’s only fair to do the same to our new residents. If you (new residents) want to start feeling a part of your neighborhood, community, and county – GET INVOLVED. You can do that in a number of ways. Start by reading the weekly announcements in this paper’s Community Calendar. You’ll see notices for all kinds of clubs, meetings, organizations, veterans groups, Rotary, Historical Society, DAR, and for various performances such as concerts at the Fine Arts Center, plays at the Rose Theater, etc. Another great way to become a part of community is to find a church, and regularly attend services and Bible studies. Yet another way is to join a local community group. Bolingbroke has one; so does High Falls. The Bolingbroke Community Club meets the 1st Tuesday each month, 6:00pm, at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Finally, a great way to feel involved is to attend HS events – football games, band and chorus performances, and school plays. The kids give their all, let’s support them.
Congratulations to Trey Bernard, the Monroe County 2023 Teacher of the Year. It says a lot about Bernard’s teaching abilities that he’s teaching subjects (math, geometry, and honors geometry) that he didn’t study in college, and coaching a sport (tennis) that he didn’t start playing until after high school. His comment, “the best way to learn (a subject) is to teach someone else” is spot on. Reading about Bernard reminds me of the lasting impact that teachers have on our lives. HUGE KUDOS go to Jason and Holly Connell, owners of Volume Chevrolet, for being annual sponsors for the MC Teacher of the Year Award. And last month, Volume Chevrolet gave free oil changes to teachers. Bravo, Bravo!!
Let me understand, two months ago, DJ Walton, a Mary Persons student and football player, and two other teens were shot at a party in Forsyth, a party attended by several hundred (mostly) teens, yet the police haven’t made any arrests? According to last week’s article in the Reporter, the police have NO leads. Really? Apparently, witnesses told police that shots were fired from a yellow Charger. How many yellow Chargers are registered around here? I’m guessing, not many. If all this is true (hundreds of witnesses and an easily identifiable vehicle), I fully understand why Sherri Walton, DJ’s mother, is angry.
The Democrat Party, as practiced by you Biden voters, destroys everything it touches. Schools, the economy, law enforcement, the military, California, you name it; when Dems take it over, it gets destroyed. Unfortunately, the Dems infiltrated and are in the process of destroying the Boy Scouts. How? By implementing their Leftists, woke ideology such as racism, homosexuality, and transgenderism. Proof is in the numbers. In 2013, 40,000 Scouts attended the jamboree; this year the number was around 15,000. Oh, did I mention that national Scout leaders hosted a gay, LGBTQ+ group to attend this year’s jamboree? One article I read said the smaller number of Scouts “reflects the weather-beaten state of the Boy Scouts” yet failed to mention any link between the homosexual agenda pursued by national scouts and its declining numbers (a clear example of fake news by omission). Teenage boys want archery, knot-tying, fishing, camping, and other such activities. They don’t want queerness forced upon them. Thank God Monroe County’s Boy Scouts reject the idiotic “wokeness” of national scouting and adhere to Scouting’s core principles and beliefs as it’s been practiced for over 100 years. Hey Dems, “keep your vile, anti-God practices away from our Scouts.”
Couple times a year, this newspaper holds a drawing for a gun (usually an AR-15), the names being those who recently bought, or renewed, a subscription. Regardless of this being a rural county, I love these drawings because it shows Monroe County at our “small town” best. Also, it sends a clear message from us “small town” Jason Aldean music fans to keep your Antifa/BLM/Democrat lawlessness out of our all-American county. However, not everyone agrees with the gun give-aways. Those who disagree often write letters-to-the-editor complaining about guns; complaining that cars require licenses and insurance but not guns; that cars are needed for daily life but not guns; and ignorantly state that guns kill people. Hey Dems and other gun haters – guns don’t kill people any more than cars kill people. It’s the operator who’s responsible, not the equipment. Please go back and study your HS civics; read the Constitution, specifically the 2nd Amendment, and tell us what the phrase “shall not be infringed” means. Requiring insurance, licensing, registration, or limiting the purchases of weapons – are all unconstitutional because they infringe on one’s Right to bear arms. Despite what you gun-grabbing Dems want to believe, the 2nd Amendment is settled law. Cry elsewhere.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.