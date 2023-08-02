LIVING THE DREAM
After the assassination of Senator Robert F. Kennedy during his 1968 presidential campaign, a law was passed that extended Secret Service protection to major presidential candidates and their spouses.
Now, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (D) is running for president and has applied for Secret Service protection, which he says was denied. RFK Jr. says, “The White House and the DNC are playing hardball pitching hate and vilifying me in the press with hate speech and the most odious defamations that might reasonably incite violence while simultaneously denying me the security to which I’m entitled.”
Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination on the campaign trail came less than 5 years after his older brother, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated. Younger brother Ted Kennedy received numerous threats during his Senate career and 1980 presidential campaign.
As a presidential candidate, why is RFK. Jr. not entitled to presidential protection? CNN says most presidential candidates never receive Secret Service protection because they are never major candidates. The implication was that RFK Jr. was not denied but was seeking protection too soon.
Fox News reports Kennedy’s request processed for 88 days, while most requests have a 14-day turnaround.
CNN says it would be highly unusual for a candidate to receive Secret Service protection more than 15 months before the election. However, Senator Obama received Secret Service protection 18 months before the 2008 election, since his unique status as a black candidate could lead to threats.
A black presidential candidate was unique at the time, but also unique is a candidate with an assassinated uncle and father. RFK Jr.’s uncle Ted Kennedy was offered Secret Service protection by President Carter as soon as he contemplated running for president, due to his brothers’ murders.
According to the Secret Service website, the Secretary of Homeland security has broad discretion and may consider a variety of “factors” in determining whether a candidate is a “major candidate.”
Factors include having publicly announced their candidacy and filed appropriate documentation, as well as campaigning in public places. The candidate should also poll at 15% or more for 30 consecutive days and ideally be the party’s de facto nominee.
Different news outlets rely on different polls, with many reporting Biden leads the Democrats. RFK Jr. reports that he recently polled at 47% in the Harvard-Harris poll, with Trump at 45%, De Santis at 40% and Biden at 39%.
The other factor for determining whether protection is needed is a “threat assessment” conducted by the Secret Service.
Apparently, RFK Jr. is not a candidate with threats against him, despite a history of threats against his family. He has publicly announced his campaign but is not seen as a “major candidate” since he has not received the Democratic nomination.
The question emerges: Why would RFK Jr. want the protection of the Secret Service, who were negligent in the death of his uncle in 1963? Their “threat assessments” in Dallas were deficient.
In a Dallas meeting 4 days prior to JFK’s assassination, Secret Service agents reviewed the parade route and approved it, although the route had red flags such as tall buildings, narrow streets and slow turns.
Kennedy did not want agents riding on the car’s running boards, which it was designed for. They accommodated this wish, leaving him vulnerable. Driver Bill Greer reportedly slowed when the first, non-fatal shot was fired, not speeding up to take cover from subsequent shots.
A Secret Service agent reviewed FBI and police files to determine there were no active threats to Kennedy in the area. However, Dallas was known to be hostile to Kennedy. Staying home would have been best, but he went, and was not well protected once he was there.
Abraham Bolden, the first black Secret Service agent, reported that many agents hated Kennedy and said they would not shield him if shots were fired. He said they often engaged in late night drinking and then went on duty. Nine of the agents assigned to the motorcade were drinking the morning of Nov. 22, 1963.
Many conspiracy theorists believe the Secret Service may have been involved in the assassination, along with the CIA and others. In fact, the Secret Service destroyed records of a previous attempt on JFK’s life.
The Secret Service also failed to protect President Ronald Reagan when he was shot by judging his walk to the car as too short to require his bullet proof vest.
And now, RFK. Jr. is denied protection from the Secret Service, who failed to protect his uncle. Why would RFK Jr., a known conspiracy theorist, ever trust them? RFK Jr. has shared his doubts about the official stories of his father and uncle’s deaths and wants the remaining government documents related to the JFK assassination released.
RFK Jr. claims he does not get much money from the Kennedy family and brought in only 9 million dollars in the past 18 months. He can afford private security, and it’s likely he received at least some of the $400 million left by his grandfather Joe Kennedy in 1969. The family is worth an estimated $1.2 billion today.
RFK Jr. probably has some form of security already but simply feels entitled to the protection created after his own father’s death.
President Clinton was criticized for a search that would “spare no expense” when John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane was lost in 1999. He said it was because of “the role of the Kennedy family in our national life, and because of the enormous losses they have sustained in our lifetimes.”
Perhaps RFK Jr. wishes the nation would “spare no expense” for his safety like it did to find his cousin’s body. He likely laments that his family is no longer revered as it once was, wishing that the magic of Camelot could earn him the Democratic nomination, letting the family live the dream of another son in the White House.