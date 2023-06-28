Six months after county commissioners refused to reappoint him to the Monroe County Hospital Authority, Mac Brown is back as the chairman.
“Welcome to the wonderful world of politics,” laughed Brown.
This service allows you access to our online content at no additional charge for the duration of your print subscription. Please note, your online access will begin in correlation of your first print delivery. If you are already receiving your paper you will have access upon entering your account number
Please contact us if you have any questions 478-994-2358
This allows you access to our online content for the period determined by payment
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Pass
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|One-Month Access
|$20.00
|for 31 days
|One Year Access
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Both in and out of County Print Subscriptions.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year In County
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|1 Year Out of County
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Free access for current print subscribers
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Six months after county commissioners refused to reappoint him to the Monroe County Hospital Authority, Mac Brown is back as the chairman.
“Welcome to the wonderful world of politics,” laughed Brown.
Commissioners had replaced Brown, then the authority chairman and the father-in-law of Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, with Forsyth Walmart manager Dennis Kent in January. In Brown’s chairman spot, the authority elected local contractor Phillip English in January.
But on Thursday, May 11, after getting home from an authority meeting, the 66-year-old English died of a heart attack. And earlier this month commissioners put Brown back on the authority in his place. And on Thursday, June 22, the authority elected Brown back as chairman.
Brown retakes the reins during an important time as the authority considers whether to renew its management agreement with Atrium Hospital in Macon. The authority pays Atrium $450,000 per year to manage the hospital, and Atrium also appoints the CEO, Lorraine Smith. The hospital authority first hired Atrium to manage the facility 7 years ago, but the contract is up this fall.
Brown said the hospital lost $2 million last year but is doing much better this year, only $300,000 in the hole so far for a fiscal year that ends in October. Brown said a big part of that is that Atrium has been sending more patients to the hospital’s highly-regarded swing-bed, long-term recovery unit.
Brown said the hospital also faces the challenge of covering indigent care without any help from Monroe County commissioners.
Brown said the hospital really misses English, who understood the hospital’s physical plant better than anyone.
“He took a world of engineering knowledge with him,” said Brown. “He knew more than any one person about the construction aspects of the hospital.”
Brown said it’s still hard to believe English is gone, saying he expects to see English’s white truck at the hospital every time he pulls up to a meeting. Brown said the authority is working on plans to do something in English’s memory at the hospital.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!