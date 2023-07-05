Austin Cox with his wife and his Forsyth family

Forsyth native Austin Cox got his second Major League start on Monday, July 3, against the Minnesota Twins.

Cox pitched 4 innings and gave up 7 hits, 3 earned runs and 2 walks, while striking out 4. Cox didn’t take the loss, but the Royals wound up falling 8-4.