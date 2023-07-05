Forsyth native Austin Cox got his second Major League start on Monday, July 3, against the Minnesota Twins.
Cox pitched 4 innings and gave up 7 hits, 3 earned runs and 2 walks, while striking out 4. Cox didn’t take the loss, but the Royals wound up falling 8-4.
Cox’s first MLB start came against the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday, June 28. Cox struck out 2 and gave up only 4 hits, but one of those was a grand slam homer and Cox was pulled after 3 innings. None of the other Royal pitchers did much better as Kansas City fell 14-1. It was Cox’s first blemish.
But a few days earlier Cox set a new MLB record for most batters faced without giving up a hit by a rookie. Cox faced 40 batters before giving up a hit. That smashed the old record set in 1961.
Cox now has 3 ERA after appearing in 8 games, two of them as a starter.
The Royals are having a rough year but Cox is so far a bright spot as a promising young pitcher. The son of Stephen and Cassandra Cox, Austin graduated from FPD and played for Mercer before being drafted by the Royals.