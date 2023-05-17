The First Presbyterian Vikings baseball team came into the postseason ranked third in GIAA Class 4A with an 18-13 record. That earned them a first-round bye and a home series against St. Anne Pacelli in the second round.
Things did not go exactly as planned; they held a 2-0 lead going into the seventh inning but gave up five in the final frame to Pacelli and lost 5-2.
They had to return 30 minutes later to stave off elimination, and they restored order behind a solid pitching effort from Connor Strandmark. Gavin Spillers hit two home runs for an 8-1 win to even the series and force a deciding game three.
Spiller’s first-inning, three-run homer took a lot of pressure off the Vikings, and his third-inning solo shot to right field gave First Presbyterian a 4-1 lead.
Head Coach Greg Moore’s team was back on the field at 5 pm on Saturday to face their second elimination game in less than 24 hours. The Vikings utilized a balanced offense where they got two RBIs from Colton McDonald, B.J. Hughes, and Lucas Buckner to close the series with a 10-6 victory.
Strandmark earned the deciding win with two innings of relief after Keon Johnson went the first four. Buckner got the last three outs to secure the win.
The win sent the Vikings to a semifinal series against the Bethlehem Christian Academy Knights.
In Game One, Knights pitcher Connor Hilton, who signed with East Georgia College, tied up the Vikings’ offense. He only allowed four hits and a run, a homer off the bat of Keon Johnson.
Once again, their backs were against the wall. After falling behind 8-4 going to the bottom of the fifth, the Vikings clawed back. McDonald had a sacrifice fly to score Johnson in the fifth.
Johnson followed with a two-run homer in the sixth to make it 8-7, but First Presbyterian could not push across the tying run and closed their season with an 8-7 loss. It is not so much they lost, they just ran out of time.
Coach Moore reflected on the year and shared, “We had a very unique blend of youth and experience, and we spent a lot of time trying to build a true team in every sense of the word.”
In the other semifinal series, the Strong Rock Christian Patriots swept Tattnall Square to advance to the 4A state championship, which will begin May 18 in Augusta.