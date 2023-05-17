Colton McDonald

Senior Colton McDonald makes the infield play. (Photo Milton Heard)

 Milton HEARD

The First Presbyterian Vikings baseball team came into the postseason ranked third in GIAA Class 4A with an 18-13 record. That earned them a first-round bye and a home series against St. Anne Pacelli in the second round. 

Things did not go exactly as planned; they held a 2-0 lead going into the seventh inning but gave up five in the final frame to Pacelli and lost 5-2. 