ON THE PORCH
“Alexa, add milk to the grocery list.”
Our family sometimes enjoys the modern convenience of an Alexa machine in the kitchen, the bedroom, my son’s room, and, well, everywhere else. But sometimes don’t you wish you could have some alone time? I mean without Alexa? Does she have to follow you into the bathroom?
The other day my wife was going to the grocery store and she wondered who put toaster strudels on our family grocery list. I, on the other hand, did not wonder.
First of all, our two oldest children are back in Athens. Scratch them off the list of suspects. Secondly, I do not like toaster strudels. Wasn’t me. But our youngest son, 9 year old, Ford, loves, loves, I mean, LOVES snacks. But he denied adding the strudels. Hmmm.
Now I’m not one to say our precious little angel couldn’t tell a lie. But he IS a heavy sleeper.
Just the other day he had fallen asleep in our bed. And he was talking. Boy was he talking.
“Hurry up!” he yelled, “we’re going through Dr. Strange’s portal!”
Only he wasn’t. He was lying in bed in a deep sleep.
One other time he fell asleep in our bed and I scooped him up and carried upstairs to his bed. No sooner had I put him under his sheets than he got back up, walked over to his trash can, and pulled down his pajama pants like he was about to use the bathroom. He was dead asleep.
“Stop!” I yelled before he started, shoving him off the bathroom. He never remembered this the next morning.
So now I have a theory about how toaster strudels wound up our grocery list without him remembering it. He walks in his sleep. He talks in his sleep. And yes, he talks to Alexa, and adds to the family grocery list, in his sleep. Someone called Judge Buck Wilder, because I think I need an eviction from my house.
•••
Mary Persons coach Brian Nelson spoke to the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club on Tuesday, Aug. 15, as is our tradition before the season kick off. Nelson speaks fast and always finishes early, which leaves more time for questions.
“Coach,” one asked, “we read in the paper about the renovations to Dan Pitts Stadium. Will we be changing to artificial turf?”
There’s a lot to like about The Pitt but one of my favorite things has always been the beautful natural grass not only on the field, but also on the hill by the field house. Good, thick luscious grass is where God meant for football to be played. He never intended football, or any sport, to be played on stupid, ugly, plastic grass full of small rubber pellets.
On Monday, the Macon Touchdown Club hosted a press conference for the teams playing in its Kickoff Classic this weekend, Mary Persons and Northeast, and Jones County and Northside-Warner Robins. Former Northside coach and current Jones County AD Chad Alligood and I were talking about turf and grass. He was saying that turf may be more expensive to install but it’s cheaper to maintain. Jones County has fake grass on its football field.
“Have they done any studies about whether more injuries occur on turf than grass?” I asked.
“In my 30 years coaching football,” declared Alligood, “I haven’t noticed any more injuries on turf than grass.”
That was Monday. Then on Tuesday, in answering Nelson’s question about turf, it was noted that the NFL Players Association is asking owners to bring back natural grass because studies have shown it does in fact cause fewer injuries than turf. Thankfully, Nelson said he too prefers grass, and hopefully MC school officials will keep it at The Pitt when they do renovations next year. They can keep that turf up in Jones County, where it belongs.