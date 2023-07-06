A Macon 19-year-old already charged with shooting his brother in 2022 is now charged with shooting 8 rounds at close range at his juvenile cousin on Third Avenue in Macon around 2 p.m. on June 9.
According to the report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. D. Inzar met with Nashida Gayle at Atrium Health. Gayle was speaking loudly and fast as she explained how her son had been shot on the left side of his neck and in the groin.
Inzar was able to calm her down enough for her to describe how her son wanted to visit his twin cousins, Jaleel Janeko Fryer and Jameel Jameko Fryer, at 1803 Third Avenue. When she and her son arrived at the home, Gayle said she told Jaleel that it was her birthday and jokingly said, “Let me hold something.” Jaleel responded, “You don’t want to hold what I got, auntie.”
She said that Jaleel and Jameel then walked her son to the back of the house, and she saw Jaleel shoot approximately 8 rounds at her son, striking him twice. She then rushed her son to the hospital in her car. She described Jaleel as the twin with an ankle monitor on his right leg.
Deputies were sent to the home on Third Avenue and detained Jaleel, Jameel and their brother, Jalin. Gang unit Sgt. T. Gray also responded to investigate. Jaleel was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and receiving stolen property.
Jaleel was already charged with 6 counts of aggravated assault for shooting his brother Jameel on Jan. 9, 2022 while they were both shooting at a Walnut Street home, according to the Bibb County sheriff’s office.
Jaleel Fryer remains in jail at press time.