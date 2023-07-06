JALEEL FRYER

A Macon 19-year-old already charged with shooting his brother in 2022 is now charged with shooting 8 rounds at close range at his juvenile cousin on Third Avenue in Macon around 2 p.m. on June 9. 

According to the report by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. D. Inzar met with Nashida Gayle at Atrium Health. Gayle was speaking loudly and fast as she explained how her son had been shot on the left side of his neck and in the groin.