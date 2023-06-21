Commissioners increase pay for deputies, EMS
Citing shortages of first responders, Monroe County commissioners on Tuesday approved raises for sheriff’s deputies and EMS/firefighters to the tune of about $400,000.
“What we pay is not worth a d—,” commissioner John Ambrose told sheriff Brad Freeman. “Y’all’s pay should be $100,000 per year starting out. You can’t get anybody to take that job.”
Commissioners approved a graduated raise for deputies and an across-the-board $2 per hour raise for EMS. Sheriff Freeman said he has about 16 vacancies right now, while fire chief Matt Jackson said he has about 10 unfilled positions.
Freeman said he can pay for his raises for the next two years without additional funds by just using about $170,000 in unspent monies from unfilled positions in his budget.
“I’ve got the money,” said Freeman.
Jackson said his raises would cost about $350,000 and he would need the funds. Instead of approving the entire $350,000, commissioners said they would rather approve an hourly increase and try to keep the total added expenses closer to $200,000 per year.
Commission chairman Greg Tapley said even though Monroe County is a small community, deputies still deserve something akin to hazard pay.
“We’re not Mayberry,” said Tapley. “We’re as close to it as anywhere around. But with drug traffic on the interstate, everybody knows they can get shot. They’ve got a risk Andy and Barney didn’t have.”
Freeman concurred, noting that he’s had 5 deputies shot at since becoming sheriff 5 years ago.
Commissioner Eddie Rowland said he came to appreciate Monroe County deputies even more after his brother’s disappearance in Macon earlier this year. Bibb County is so swamped and short-staffed they couldn’t do much, said Rowland.
“In Macon, there will be a gunshot and two hours later someone shows up,” said Rowland. “People are waiting hours for a deputy. We don’t tolerate that here. In Smarr, we grab our own guns.”
Tapley said even if commissioners have to hike taxes to pay for the raises, people will understand. The county is already facing a revenue shortage this year due to big cuts in the taxable value of Plant Scherer.
Ambrose asked county finance director Lorri Robinson if they could find $350,000 to pay for raises for EMS.
“It depends on where we go with revenue,” said Robinson. “We are trying to figure out how to cut the budget.”
“The last thing I want to see is the millage rate go up,” said Ambrose. “But if we have to for fire and EMS, I would do that.”
While all commissioners voted for the raise for deputies that was funded in-house, Emami voted against the raise for EMS because the EMS budget has grown beyond inflation and population growth in recent years.
“I realize I’ve been the stick in the mud trying to slow it (spending) down,” said Emami. “But we’re not growing at a crazy rapid rate. Like 3 percent. Our constituents want us to be safe, but they also know we’re being responsible.”
Emami and Tapley both suggested that tougher economic times are ahead and that belt-tightening is likely.