A favorite theme of mine: when you believe one lie, when do you stop believing all lies? Put another way, if you’re so gullible to believe one lie, what keeps you from believing other lies? The most fundamental truth is that God is real, He created the universe, and He sent His son to die for our sins. I can somewhat understand not believing in God because doing so requires an active belief and many refuse to open their eyes (or minds) to God. However, everyone believes in and worships some form/type of god such as Buddha, fame, money, power, Gaia (the god our climate changers worship), Brahman (the Hindu god), or globalism/Marxism/socialism/authoritarianism (the god worshipped by Democrats who support Hillary, Obama, Biden, Stacey, etc.). Perhaps the next most fundamental truth is that a male cannot spontaneously regenerate (or morph) into a female (or any of the other claimed 57 genders), and vice versa. I cannot understand anyone (unless they’re mentally ill) refusing to believe the truth of male/female gender. Simply look between your legs and any confusion should be settled.
If you’re gullible enough to believe that a man can morph into a woman, you probably believe that the January 6th protest was an armed insurrection (no guns were found among the protestors, the FBI investigated and concluded that it wasn’t, and the FBI actually had dozens of undercover agents who participated in the protest); you probably believe that the hundreds of riots in 2020 were “mostly peaceful” (despite the fact that dozens were killed/murdered, hundreds of businesses were burnt, and videos showed cities burning); you probably believe that Big Tech and Big Media are fair and impartial (98% of Big Tech donate to Democrats as does 96% of Big Media); you probably believe Biden when he claims the southern border is secure (despite videos showing thousands of illegals storming the border); and you probably believe that Trump colluded with the Russians to defeat Hillary (the 2-year Mueller investigation proved he didn’t). When you’re unable to discern one truth, it’s likely you’re unable to discern most truths. That takes us to President Trump’s arrest last week by Alvin Bragg, the very partial, Trump-hating, NYC district attorney (DA).
After President Carter left the White House (Jan 1981), he established the Carter Center (CC). One of the CC’s primary missions is to observe other countries’ elections to insure their voting procedures are free, fair, and impartial. Carter and the CC have observed at least 47 elections in 24 countries on four continents. Some of the hallmarks of fair elections include the right and opportunity to vote, the freedom to assemble, and the right to elect candidates of the voters’ choice. In other words, the voters must determine the political candidates, not the government. In North Korea, Russia, and Iran the ruling party is the party in power, and they decide who is allowed to oppose them. The United States can now join the ignoble list of authoritarian regimes where the party in power is the government, and they decide who can oppose them. In the U.S., become a threat to the ruling party or get too popular and you’ll be arrested and thrown in jail. Do you disagree? What do you call having President Trump arrested for a non-crime? You Dems didn’t hear? The NYC DA who arrested Trump didn’t even bother to state a crime that Trump committed. Oh, he listed 34 counts but NO crime. Trump’s crime is he opposes the Dems and opposes Biden’s authoritarian regime. Hey, Alvin Bragg, 75% of Monroe County opposes Biden and his regime, are you gonna arrest us all?
Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador, (a true banana republic) said, “Think what you want of President Trump and the reasons he’s being indicted, but imagine if this happened in any other country, where a government arrested the main opposition candidate. The United States’ ability to use “democracy” as foreign policy is gone.” Bukele is 100% correct. His vision is 20/20 and sees what’s happening. Think about when Putin (Russia), the Ayatollahs (Iran), or Castro (Cuba) have their opponent arrested just before an election; and we say, “Thank God that doesn’t happen in America.” Oh yes, it does, Joe Biden and the Democrats just did it. You Dems are despicable. Yes, I said it. NOT ONE DEM opposes Trump’s arrest. NOT ONE has said anything against it. Remember when you Dems screamed, “Silence is violence.” Well, your silence, in the face of an illegal arrest of President Trump, is deafening.
It’s obvious, Trump was arrested for a non-crime only because he’s running against Biden (or whoever is nominated) in 2024. It’s no more complicated than that. Disagree with a Dem and you become the enemy. You Dems have criminalized opposition, no different than the old Soviet Union, Cuba, or any other dictatorship. You Dems no longer debate the issues. And why bother to debate when your playbook tells you to accuse anyone who disagrees with you of being a racist, sexist, or xenophobe, and then have them arrested? Do you doubt me? Bragg, during his election campaign, said that he was going to “get Trump” so that Trump could never seek office again. The arrest of candidate Trump is the boldest, most blatant election interference in our nation’s 247-year history. You want more proof of that? The judge assigned to the case donated $$$’s to Biden (in 2020) and the judge’s daughter worked for Biden’s election campaign. But nothing to see; move along.
Why shouldn’t the Dems arrest Trump? After all, our Repubs have allowed it to happen as they stand by and do nothing. Where are our elected Republicans? Where are Austin Scott and every other national Repub? Where is Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Jones, or Attorney General Carr? Where are Sen. Kennedy, Reps. Washburn, Dickey, and Knight? You should be screaming. Instead, we hear hardly a peep out of any of them. Hey Repubs – THEY WILL COME FOR ALL OF YOU. The Dems don’t just hate Trump, they hate anyone who doesn’t agree with them. Stand up and start shouting.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column in the Reporter.