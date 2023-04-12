Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS

A favorite theme of mine: when you believe one lie, when do you stop believing all lies? Put another way, if you’re so gullible to believe one lie, what keeps you from believing other lies? The most fundamental truth is that God is real, He created the universe, and He sent His son to die for our sins. I can somewhat understand not believing in God because doing so requires an active belief and many refuse to open their eyes (or minds) to God. However, everyone believes in and worships some form/type of god such as Buddha, fame, money, power, Gaia (the god our climate changers worship), Brahman (the Hindu god), or globalism/Marxism/socialism/authoritarianism (the god worshipped by Democrats who support Hillary, Obama, Biden, Stacey, etc.). Perhaps the next most fundamental truth is that a male cannot spontaneously regenerate (or morph) into a female (or any of the other claimed 57 genders), and vice versa. I cannot understand anyone (unless they’re mentally ill) refusing to believe the truth of male/female gender. Simply look between your legs and any confusion should be settled.