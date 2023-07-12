Andre the Giant

André the Giant on his way to a win. 

REECE’S PIECES 

The year was 1967, the fourteenth year of my life. Lyndon Baines Johnson was president and Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as California’s new governor. Segregationist Lester Maddox was sworn in as the Governor of Georgia. Martin Luther King, Jr. denounced the Vietnam War and boxer Muhammad Ali refused military service. Elvis and Priscilla were married. 