REECE’S PIECES
The year was 1967, the fourteenth year of my life. Lyndon Baines Johnson was president and Ronald Reagan was inaugurated as California’s new governor. Segregationist Lester Maddox was sworn in as the Governor of Georgia. Martin Luther King, Jr. denounced the Vietnam War and boxer Muhammad Ali refused military service. Elvis and Priscilla were married.
In the sixties not all my heroes wore cowboy hats. Along with John Wayne, Clint Eastwood and Jimmy Stewart, I also admired champions of the “sport” of professional wrestling. Greats such as Gorgeous George and Rocky Johnson, who was the father of another famous wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. My absolute favorite was André the Giant, also known as “The Eighth Wonder of the World”. Towering over his opponents from a height of 7’4” and weighing 520 lbs. the Giant was making a name for himself.
There wasn’t much to do in the little country-fried Oklahoma town where I spent my childhood. Our most exciting nights were Saturdays when my two brothers and I would sit on the floor in front of our black and white TV and watch the wrestling shows. John was a year younger than me, and David was barely a year younger than John.
My dad was just as into professional wrestling as we were. He’d take his place on the couch, light his pipe and watch two wrestling shows at the same time: the show on TV and the even better exhibition on his living room floor. Being three rambunctious Reece boys, it was impossible for us not to try out some of the moves on each other. Being a rambunctious Reece boy himself, it never took long for my dad to join in on the action and would soon have all three of us in an impossible-to-escape headlock or bear hug with just enough pressure not to hurt his laughing boys. In those happy moments, I could feel his strength and I knew he had more in reserve. Gorgeous George had nothing on him.
I didn’t get many hugs from my old man when I was a boy. Those impromptu wrestling matches were about it. That’s not something I blame him for or feel bad about, though. Hugging isn’t something hard-nosed sergeants do all that much. Or easily. Besides, people didn’t hug back then as they do now since the pandemic ended.
Although our Saturday afternoons were filled with the fast-paced action of half-Nelsons and pile drivers on the living room floor, our Sunday mornings were much more subdued and spent quietly on the front pews of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. My dad never attended these services preferring to spend the Sabbath working. My mother on the other hand was always in God’s House when His doors were open as were her children. At least three times a week.
I’m not sure how the pastor of the Tabernacle Baptist Church was acquainted with André the Giant, but even though the wrestler was a Catholic and new in the US, Rev. Lemmon knew him well enough to invite him to speak at our church.
Although our good preacher had every intention of keeping the event just among his congregation, it proved to be impossible. Word spread like wildfire across Southwestern Oklahoma after Rev. Lemmon made the announcement that a celebrity was coming to make an appearance the following week.
When my momma pulled into the church parking lot on that hot Sunday morning, driving a rusted-out ‘55 Plymouth loaded down with six kids and Grandma Nash, she couldn’t find a place to park. Folks as far away as Olustee and Blair had found their way to our little house of worship.
After finally finding a spot three blocks from the church, my mom wasted no time getting everyone out of the car and lined up on the sidewalk. Grandma was in the lead because, although she was a slow walker, we needed to keep an eye on her as she tended to wander off.
Once we made it to the church, we found not only was our usual pew taken, but there was no place anywhere to sit. I leaned against the back wall of the sanctuary and listened in awe to my hero’s inspirational speech. He stood tall above the lectern looking down on most of the population from the surrounding three counties. For the first time, people of every color and a Catholic joined our congregation. That was a really big thing in those days.
When he finished his rousing speech, the mighty André made his way down the aisle to thunderous applause and stopped at the door, shaking the hand of every worshipper that passed on their way to Sunday dinner.
When I finally stood nervously before that giant of a man, I’d never felt smaller. But then he took my tiny hand into his massive palm and complimented me on my strong grip. I felt like I could take on even my old man in a match.
Steve Reece is a writer and columnist for the Reporter. His book, “I know a few dogs in heaven”, is a collection of his best columns and is on sale at the Reporter. Email him at stevereece@gmail.com.