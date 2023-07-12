A Lumpkin, Ga. mother and her baby somehow escaped serious injury on Monday after she overturned multiple times in her Toyota SUV on Hwy. 42 north near the Sydney Woods subdivision. Savannah Miller was headed with her baby Sophia to the Indian Springs Campground for one of its summer, overnight camp meetings. Her mother was already there. The family lives in Lumpkin, just south of Columbus. She told witnesses she had just stopped at Taco Bell in Forsyth when she veered off the shoulder and overturned several times in some kudzu before landing upright facing south around 12:30 p.m. The SUV appeared to be destroyed. Yet, witnesses said after the accident, Miller got out, went to the backseat and pulled her baby out of her baby seat. Little Sophia had nary a scratch and wasn’t even crying. She seemed happy as first responders took turns making sure she was OK. Still Monroe County EMS told Miller they would take the girl to the hospital for tests to make sure she was alright. Savannah called her mother at the Indian Springs campground, and she arrived at the scene just as Sophia was being loaded into the ambulance. 