Plans are set for a full day of activity at Kynette Park, 203 Parson Street, Forsyth on Saturday, June 24. Known as Community Unity Day or 7 City Day, the event, sponsored by Jon Walton, a native of Monroe County, has become an annual day for people in Monroe and surrounding counties to get together for sports competitions, live music, fellowship and food.
Walton, who is also known as Jon Clawd, is joined by friends who have their own favorite events for the day. One especially popular event is the Car Show. At noon trap golf is hosted by Coleman Dumas and Jojo Moore. There will be a softball tournament beginning at 2 p.m. hosted by Fredrick Shannon, Ramael O. Davis and Chris Evans.