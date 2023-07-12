Is anyone else tired of not having a pool in Monroe County? Like a really good pool. I’m thinking about getting things together and making a fundraiser to build our own pool house. I just need to know if our county will actually stand with me on making this come true. There’s noting to do in this town, and it’s hot.
Here’s what I’m thinking: A big open room with a slanted bottom pool going about 2-14 feet deep, the pool will be about 20 by 40 feet.
A room off to the right with maybe 4 pool tables.
Another room off to the left for a concession stand with picnic tables.
A patio out back with umbrellas, tables and fans.
If we built the building out of cobb (sand, straw, and clay) it would be a lot cheaper, plus it would be roughly fireproof. Seriously y’all should check out cobb buildings, they’re a lot safer than brick. Find me on Facebook to get this going.