Monroe County Middle School’s Students of the Month for April are 6th Caylin Rawlins, Carter Tyson, Gracie Bagwell, Chesna Sanders
7th Ja’Kayla Johnson, Brooklyn Querry, Faizon Shelley, Cassidy Scandrett
8th James Mixter, Luke Wright, Richie Rozier, Sam Behrend
Jack Gavin 7th
