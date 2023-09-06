MONROE OUTDOORS
Now that you have spent a morning or two in a hardwood bottom trying to shoot a squirrel or two and have sat alongside a dove field on a hot afternoon, now find time to go on a teal, goose or archery deer hunt. Indeed the 2023-24 hunting season has heated up as fast as an August afternoon.
The 2023 Archery Only Deer Hunting Season runs from Sept. 9 through Oct. 13.
Hunters can harvest deer of either sex during the Archery Only Season in Monroe County. Archers can bag 12 deer. However, no more than 10 of these whitetails can be antlerless. In addition, hunters can only shoot two antlered deer. One of these bucks must have at least four points on one side of its antlers that are at least an inch or longer, or possess a rack with at least a 15-inch outside spread.
It is important to note that hunters cannot possess any firearm during an archery hunt.
The archery equipment that hunters can use to hunt deer this year is limited to Crossbows (including torsion spring models), longbows, recurve bows, and compound bows. Arrows used in deer hunting must be broadhead type. For a complete summary of Bowhunting Equipment Regulations go to https://georgiawildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.
During the Archery Only Deer Hunting Season, hunters are not required to wear daylight fluorescent orange as they are after gun season begins. During gun season all hunters must wear outer garments displaying at least 500 square inches of daylight fluorescent orange above the waist.
This year archery only deer hunting will be available on both the Rum Creek Wildlife Management Area and Rum Creek-Berry Creek Area.
The archery hunting dates on the Rum Creek WMA are Sept. 9 through Oct. 1 and Nov. 18 through Dec. 1.
The 16-acre Rum Creek-Berry Creek Area is an archery only hunting area. It is open to archery only deer hunting throughout the entire state deer hunting season.
Archery only deer hunting can also be enjoyed on nearby state WMAs such as B.F. Grant – Sept. 9-30, and Dec. 2-8; Cedar Creek – Sept. 9-Oct. 15, and Oct. 23-29; Cedar Creek –Little Rock Area – Sept. 9-Oct. 13, and Oct. 21-Jan. 14; Big Lazer Creek – Sept. 9-22, and Oct. 15-Nov. 5; Sprewell Bluff-East – throughout the entire state season; and Sprewell Bluff-West – Sept. 9-Oct. 20.
For more information regarding archery hunting on the Rum Creek, B.F. Grant, Cedar Creek WMAs as well as the Rum Creek-Berry Creek and Cedar Creek – Little River Areas call 706-595-4222. Hunters with questions regarding the Sprewell Bluff – East, Sprewell Bluff – West, and Big Lazer Creek WMAs should call 229-430-4054.
Archery deer hunting opportunities are being offered on three nearby tracks of federal land—the Piedmont National Wildlife Refuge, Bond Swamp NWR, and the Oconee National Forest.
The Archery Only Deer Hunting Season on the Piedmont NWR runs from Sept. 9 – Oct. 1. The Bond Swamp NWR is open for archery only deer hunting Sept. 9-Nov. 5.
Call 478-986-5441 for details regarding archery deer hunting on these national wildlife refuges.
The Oconee National Forest will open for archery deer hunting throughout the 2023-24 state deer season. Call 706-485-1776 for details.
An early Teal Season opens Sept. 9 and closes Sept. 24. During this early teal season, hunters can only bag blue-winged and green-winged teal. The daily bag limit on these early migrants is six.
If you are looking forward to hunting larger waterfowl, you can take advantage of the Early Canada Goose Season. This year this special event runs from Sept. 2-24. During this abbreviated season, hunters can bag both Canada and white-fronted geese. The combined daily bag limit for these birds is five per day.
Well, there you have it, if you are a hunter, during the next few weeks you are going to have more hunting opportunities available than you can shake a stick at. Georgia is indeed a hunter’s paradise.
In closing, I strongly suggest that before you hunt on any of the federal or state lands mentioned in this column, become familiar with the regulations pertaining to the areas you want to hunt.
In many cases, regulations are different from statewide regulations and will even vary from area to area. The minimum amount of space allocated to this column permits me to offer only thumbnail descriptions of the regulations pertaining to each area. However, more detailed information is offered in the 2023-24 edition of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Hunting Regulations Guide. A few minutes spent reviewing these descriptions will prove to be time well spent.
Terry Johnson is a retired Program Manager of the Georgia Nongame-Endangered Wildlife Program. He has written the informative column ‘Monroe Outdoors’ for the Reporter for many years. His book, “A Journey to Discovery,” is available at The Reporter. Email him at tjwoodduck@bellsouth.net.