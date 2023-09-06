Blue-winged teal

Blue-winged teal in flight are a delight to hunters and non-hunters alike. During early Teal Season Sept. 9-24, hunters can only bag blue-winged and green-winged teal, with a daily bag limit of six. .(Photo/Terry Johnson)

MONROE OUTDOORS 

Now that you have spent a morning or two in a hardwood bottom trying to shoot a squirrel or two and have sat alongside a dove field on a hot afternoon, now find time to go on a teal, goose or archery deer hunt.  Indeed the 2023-24 hunting season has heated up as fast as an August afternoon.