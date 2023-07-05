Gene Dunwody Jr. received the Michael L. Starr award for his work on Hotel Forty Five, which features an 11 story addition designed by his grandfather W. Elliot Dunwody in 1940.
Given by the Georgia Trust, the Starr award honors the exemplary rehabilitation of a historic building that positively impacts a downtown area. It is named for the late Mike Starr, former Board Chair of the Georgia Trust and Georgia Cities Foundation. Dunwody was a friend of Starr, who loaned money to jump start the Capitol Theatre project in Macon several years ago.
Named for the 45 degree angle formed by Cotton Avenue to the grid of downtown Macon streets, Hotel Forty Five connects Macon’s past to its present. The angle of the street was due to the cotton trade in the early days of Macon.
Dunwody confirmed: “Some people think it was named for President Trump; it’s actually for the 45 degree angle of Cotton Ave. Forty Five also brings to mind the 45 record and is a connection to Macon’s music history.”
Built in 1923, the Banker’s Life and Health building was owned by P.L. Hay of Hay House. In 1940, W. Elliot Dunwody designed the 11 story addition, making it the tallest building between New York and Miami. It also had one of the first air conditioning systems in the nation and was considered the most desirable office space in Macon.
Before the property was rehabilitated to become Hotel Forty Five, the original character was obscured by drop ceilings, carpeting, and sheetrock partitions added during its use as a government building.
Marble wall cladding, terrazzo floors and the original stairs were preserved during rehabilitation. Challenges such as asbestos remediation were dealt with. Necessary alterations were made to convert the building to a 94 room boutique hotel with amenities including three restaurants: Reckon, Loom and Hightales Rooftop Bar.
Nominated for the award by Historic Macon, the project “breathed new life into this once-bustling building. Hotel Forty Five also serves Macon as a source for jobs. Members of the community hold positions as hotel staff, wait staff, and staff for the rooftop bar.”
Historic Macon won a 2023 award for preservation of its historic fire hall headquarters. Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore, Senator John F. Kennedy, was also awarded for his historic preservation tax credit which made projects like Hotel Forty Five and the historic fire hall possible.
Kennedy saved the bill from “sunset” and extended the historic preservation tax credit through 2027. According to former Historic Macon CEO Ethiel Garlington, Macon uses more of the tax credit than other areas in the state, due to historic buildings downtown being rehabilitated and Historic Macon having consultants to help property owners get the tax credit.
Dunwody and his firm have played a major role in the revitalization of existing structures and the addition of new ones. He has more than 80 downtown projects, including the former Georgia Music Hall of Fame, the Peyton Anderson Center, and Gateway Plaza. Additionally, he owns many buildings downtown.
Dunwody and his father, Gene Dunwody Sr. were partners in their architectural firm until Dunwody Sr.’s death in 2021. All 3 generations of Dunwody men were Georgia Tech alumni. Their many notable commercial and residential projects have enhanced the Macon skyline and shaped its history.