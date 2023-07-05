Architect George Dunwody

Architect George Dunwody is honored by the Georgia Trust for his work with Hotel Forty-Five in Macon. (Ga. Trust photo)

Gene Dunwody Jr. received the Michael L. Starr award for his work on Hotel Forty Five, which features an 11 story addition designed by his grandfather W. Elliot Dunwody in 1940.

Given by the Georgia Trust, the Starr award honors the exemplary rehabilitation of a historic building that positively impacts a downtown area. It is named for the late Mike Starr, former Board Chair of the Georgia Trust and Georgia Cities Foundation. Dunwody was a friend of Starr, who loaned money to jump start the Capitol Theatre project in Macon several years ago.