A wanted and armed Macon man was arrested for stealing ammo from Academy Sports on Eisenhower Parkway while threatening to shoot employees who stood in his way on July 19.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s report, deputy Stubbs and Sgt. Durham found Tandre Travon Johnson in the outdoors department during the robbery. Deputies ordered him several times to show his hands and get on the floor. After he was cuffed, deputies found several boxes of ammunition valued at $300 in his waistband, pants pockets and jacket. There was also a loaded Lorcin .380 pistol in his basketball shorts’ right pants pocket.