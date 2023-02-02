Two Forsyth girlfriends who got into a violent fight at City Hall were jailed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and their mutual boyfriend had to come pick up their car.

Forsyth police Cpl. Kim Barnett was dispatched to City Hall on report of a fight and yelling in the parking lot at city hall on Jan. 24. Barnette headed to a suspect’s vehicle when she heard the disturbance and received a call from dispatch that there was an active fight at 28 East Main Street.