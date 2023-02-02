Two Forsyth girlfriends who got into a violent fight at City Hall were jailed on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and their mutual boyfriend had to come pick up their car.
Forsyth police Cpl. Kim Barnett was dispatched to City Hall on report of a fight and yelling in the parking lot at city hall on Jan. 24. Barnette headed to a suspect’s vehicle when she heard the disturbance and received a call from dispatch that there was an active fight at 28 East Main Street.
As Barnett pulled into the parking lot, Jessica Foster, 23, was trying to leave in a blue passenger car and the corporal pulled into her path and stopped her. Barnett could see large bleeding scratches on the left side of Foster’s neck. Her left eye was swollen and dark.
Foster told Barnett that she and her girlfriend, Tabitha Perkins, 39, got into an argument that escalated to them striking each other. Barnett had her back her vehicle up and park in the parking lot blocked her vehicle in with her patrol car and took her keys. Barnett found Perkins sitting in the lobby. The entire left side of her face was dark red. She told Barnett that Foster had called her a “b----” as they were walking into City Hall. She turned to confront her and was struck in the face, so they began fighting.
Barnett told her to sit in the lobby while she called officer Richard Maddox and to take Foster into custody as soon as he arrived. She then had Perkins stand up, handcuffed her and took her to jail. Maddox arrived and arrested Foster.
The women told officers that they were in a relationship with each other and lived together at 235 Union Hill Drive 11A with their boyfriend, Teroderick Grier.
Maddox contacted Grier to pick up the vehicle and waited until he arrived. Barnett took Foster and Perkins to the Monroe County Jail.