Ian Lewis

Ian Lewis delivers for the Dogs against Pike County. (Photo/John Belknap)

 John Belknap

Mary Persons baseball coach Clae Mathis said his team can still win second place in Region 2-AAA and host a playoff game despite being swept last week by the Pike County Pirates, falling to 14-10, 2-4 in region.

“Spring break wasn’t good to us,” sighed Mathis. Most MP students were on break while the Bulldogs were playing the defending state champions and region rival.