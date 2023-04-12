Mary Persons baseball coach Clae Mathis said his team can still win second place in Region 2-AAA and host a playoff game despite being swept last week by the Pike County Pirates, falling to 14-10, 2-4 in region.
“Spring break wasn’t good to us,” sighed Mathis. Most MP students were on break while the Bulldogs were playing the defending state champions and region rival.
While Pike (13-11, 6-0 region) has several college-level pitchers back from last year, Mathis said it doesn’t matter who you’re playing if you give them 34 free bases over 3 games.
“It’s hard to beat anyone like that,” said Mathis.
Still, Mathis conceded MP’s young team may have been intimidated.
“That name on the jersey (Pike) keeps them from having confidence,” said Mathis. “And playing without confidence ... it ain’t a good mix.”
While MP gave the Pirates 34 free bases on walks, errors and more, Pike only gave MP 2 free bases.
“It was hard to watch,” said Mathis. “There’s nothing you can do to fix it when it starts going wrong.”
Still, Mathis said the Dogs can still reach their goal of winning 20 games and hosting the playoffs. They don’t have to play Pike again and the rest of the schedule is much more manageable, adding, “but we can’t play like we did.”
The first game, last Tuesday, April 4, the only one in Zebulon, was the closest, a 3-2 loss for MP. Pike put up 3 runs early on a groundout and a single by Hammond in the first inning.
“We handed them their 3 runs,” said Mathis. ”Then we realized we could play with these guys and we had a chance. Had a guy on second. Late and couldn’t get it done.
The pitching was strong on both sides. Pike County pitchers struck out ten, while Mary Persons Bulldogs sat down seven.
Jake Grant was on the hill for Mary Persons Bulldogs, going 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits and striking out 2. Ian Lewis threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Lewis, Jake Gore, Nick Arnold, Cole Carr, and Ryan Jenkins each collected a hit to lead the Bulldogs.
The teams met again two days later, this time in Forsyth, in a double-header on Thursday, April 6. But the Dogs didn’t fare any better.
In game one MP lost 11-3.
Pike County blew the game open with five runs in the seventh. Mobley was the starting pitcher for Pike, surrendering three runs on seven hits over six and a third innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Ryan Jenkins started for MP and allowed four hits and four runs over two innings, striking out three. Nic Arnold, Zack Grizzard, and Thomas Brooks each contributed in relief for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs had 8 hits. Cole Carr and Tristan Hunt led MP with two hits each.
Game two wasn’t much better as MP lost 6-1. Pike scored on yet another MP error and a single by Mobley in the first inning.
Cooper Crow earned the win for Pike County, allowing five hits and one run over seven innings, striking out six and walking none.
Cole Carr took the loss for Mary Persons, going three innings, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out two.
Pike County had two home runs. Moss went for the long ball in the fourth inning. Terry had a dinger in the fourth inning.
Ryan Causey and Brady Christman each had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
Unlike MP, Pike County commit a single error in the game.
The Dogs will try to get back on track in a 3-game series against Peach County (12-10, 4-5) this week. MP was at Peach on Tuesday, April 11 and will host Peach on Wednesday for a double header.
Then next week MP has a home series against Jackson (8-15, 0-6) starting on Monday, April 17. MP will host the Red Devils for a doubleheader on Wednesday, April 19.