First I want to express how grateful we are to everyone involved in the rescue of Emory Denby. The EMS, the officers, and the volunteers were all wonderful and we are thankful for each and every one of them. That night was very stressful for me (his fiance) and I am very grateful for the lady at the sheriff’s department who kept me updated on the rescue.
Second I would like to correct the statements in the poorly-written article. Emory Denby is a lifelong resident of Forsyth, not High Falls as stated. His age is not 35 his age is 47 he was born in 1975. I’m not sure how his arrest record played a part in his rescue, but you should know he has only moved back to Forsyth three years ago and has been arrested four times for misdemeanors and was only found guilty of one. The times you wrote were incorrect his fiance did not call 911. The call was made to the sheriff’s department number (478-994-7010) and it was made at 8:59 pm. So I did not wait four hours to call for help. He was with the EMS by 2 a.m. and on his way to the hospital. Emory was not ten feet or a few feet from a sandbar. He spent a couple of hours in the tree during daylight, not the whole time in darkness as you stated. He had left the bridge at exactly 6:22. Why weren’t we asked for any input while you wrote the article? You would have had the correct information if you had. You had gotten comments from everyone else involved except from the person the article was about. Guess you went to High Falls looking for him. All you had to do was look up the tax accessory office to find out where we lived. You had a week to do research on your headline article that was full of mistakes. Your work in this article was sloppy and shows you truly don’t care about this community or the people in it.
Lastly I would assume you would have taken the opportunity to praise our public safety workers. They never get the praise they deserve or the recognition. Instead you chose to bash a resident of this community. We aren’t saying that this was one of Emory’s best decisions by far but we have all done things that weren’t the smartest at the time. Now imagine if your “stupid” act was flaunted on the front page of the newspaper. Would you be happy? You could have easily wrote the statistics of saves the public workers have had. You chose to be negative in your article which could have been positive and show how wonderful and under appreciated these people are and what great things they do for our community. It is disappointing what news you chose to provide to the residents of this small town. You should always remember in the back of your mind that whom ever you’re writing an article about is someone’s son or daughter or that’s someone’s parent or grandparents someone cares and loves this person you’re writing about. Think about that next time you write one of your negative and inaccurate article. This was not supposed to be a smear campaign towards Mr. Denby. It was simply a poorly-written article in a small-town newspaper. Many from our community have approached me and have spoken about how you write to gossip and never state the facts related to the story. That sir is defamation of character example last week’s front headliner and you can get yourself in some hot water, maybe sooner than later. I will keep you in my prayers Mr. Davis.Someone must have done something awful to you for you to have to put others down to make yourself feel worthy of anything. I do feel sorry for people that have gone through such heartache in their lives. That they feel like they have to belittle others. I personally believe that we could and should all do better and make this world a better kinder and uplifting place for our future. I know I try for my grandchildren.
Emory Denby & Serenity Cocus - Forsyth