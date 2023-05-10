Aslan Wiggins, a Monroe County 4-H’er, competed the weekend of April 30th at the 4-H National Cornbread Cook-off in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. There were over 1,200 total entries, and Aslan was one of 10 4-H’ers whose recipe was chosen to compete. He placed 4th in the nation with his Sweet Heat and Meat Cornbread.
The 4-H Cook-Off is open to all 4th-grade 4-H youth. Finalists compete to take home a $500 first-place prize. It was held in conjunction with the 26th Annual Lodge National Cornbread Cook-off where the top 10 finalists go head to head in a competition for the best original main dish cornbread recipes. Recipe entries required the original main dish/entree/main course recipe be prepared and cooked in Lodge® Cast Iron cookware.