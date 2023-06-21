The AT&T Store at 4795 Riverside Drive was robbed at gunpoint by two suspects on June 14 around 10:15 a.m. A Macon man was later arrested. According to the incident report released by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, three employees told Cpl. M. Ha that the gunmen entered the store wearing all black hoodies and ski masks and demanded all the iPhone 14s from the back room. One of the suspects was holding what was possibly a Taurus pistol.
The employees opened the door to the rear of the store and were forced to fill two duffle bags with all the iPhones and tablets they had in stock. The two men left in a white Nissan with a damaged bumper and a California license plate. One of the suspects, Gary Johnson III was arrested by deputies and charged with armed robbery and probation violation. The store’s manager was given a victim’s case brochure for his records.