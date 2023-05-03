A drunk 23-year-old Macon woman with 2 previous DUIs endangered the lives of two small children when she wrecked her 2014 Mazda on Abercrombie Road around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 1, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the incident report, deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched to the 2400 block of Abercrombie Road and found the crashed vehicle with Desonya Mace, drunk behind the wheel, with her 5-year-old son and 4-year-old niece in the backseat. The children were injured, and EMS was called.