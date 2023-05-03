A drunk 23-year-old Macon woman with 2 previous DUIs endangered the lives of two small children when she wrecked her 2014 Mazda on Abercrombie Road around 2 a.m. on Monday, May 1, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the incident report, deputy Justyn Weaver was dispatched to the 2400 block of Abercrombie Road and found the crashed vehicle with Desonya Mace, drunk behind the wheel, with her 5-year-old son and 4-year-old niece in the backseat. The children were injured, and EMS was called.
Weaver smelled alcohol coming from inside the car and from Mace’s breath and person. She told the deputy that she had been following her GPS device and was going to Macon. Weaver noted that she was traveling in the opposite direction of Macon. She admitted to having two shots of alcohol but said she had them “way earlier”. On a 0-10 impairment scale, she rated herself “about a two”.
Mace consented to a sobriety test but was only given an eye test because of knee pain. Her eyes were glossy and had a “jumping” like behavior. She displayed 6 of the 6 possible clues of intoxication. She refused to submit to a breath and blood test. Mace was then handcuffed and seated in the backseat of a patrol unit. Weaver reported she never asked about the condition of the children during the interview or test. She did, however, try to get him to call her mother.
Mace’s son complained of shoulder pain but refused hospital treatment. He was turned over to his uncle at a Circle K station in Macon.
Her niece was unconscious in the left rear seat. Mace told Weaver the girl had been complaining of stomach pain before passing out. While waiting for Emergency Medical Services, she would go in and out of consciousness multiple times, crying but unable to speak when awake. The right side of her face was severally swollen and there was blood around her mouth.
On the arrival of EMS, the little girl was immediately taken to Navicent in Macon but transported to Scottish Right Hospital in Atlanta by air ambulance. The child’s father spoke with Weaver by phone and said she had a “fractured skull” and “internal bleeding.”
An empty shot glass was found on the rear right passenger floorboard of Mace’s car as well as an empty can of Smirnoff Ice Smash Peach Mango. The booster seat behind the driver’s seat was lying on its backside. The other booster seat was loosely buckled in.
Mace was cited for DUI- refusal (3rd offense), DUI - child endangerment (2 charges), driving while license suspended or revoked (3rd offense), seatbelt-adult, seatbelt-child (2 charges), tag light violation, tire requirements, failure to maintain lane and speeding. She was later released from the detention center on appearance citations. A warrant is being sought for felony serious injury by motor vehicle.