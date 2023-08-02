TRUE GRIS
Jeff Avant doesn’t have to go to the beach to stick his toes in the sand.
He doesn’t have to hit his approach shot into a bunker on a long, par-4 golf hole to find it, either.
The 57-year-old Macon man has made a career working in a giant sandbox. In August 2005, he became president and chief operating officer of Atlanta Sand and Supply Company, the largest provider of construction, industrial and golf course sand in the state.
And now he has been recognized as a “major” miner.
A few weeks ago, Avant was honored as “Miner of the Year” by the Georgia Mining Association, which represents 19 companies and more than 3,000 employees.
The corporate office for Atlanta Sand is located on Peake Road in landlocked Macon. But, millions of years ago, the address was practically beachfront property.
If you run your finger across a map between the company’s primary plants in Roberta, Byron and Matthews (southwest of Augusta) it would connect the dots along the fall line.
“Most of the larger sand operations in Georgia are located on the fall line,’’ Avant said. “That was where the coast line was millions of years ago. It was the beach.’’
The fall line is an imaginary geological boundary that cuts a 20-mile swath across the state from Columbus to Augusta, marking the prehistoric shoreline of the Atlantic Ocean.
Some 65 million years ago, the sea waters came lapping ashore where we now live, work and play in Middle Georgia.
So the next time you’re driving down Gray Highway, try to imagine that, in another life, you could have caught a wave on a surfboard down in Baconsfield. Or that once upon a time there really was a Bloomfield by the Sea. If only they had timeshares back in those days.
With the exception of river dredging, there are no natural sand deposits north of the fall line. But Avant said the large deposits of sand were created by erosion from the Appalachian Mountains that traveled down rivers, streams and creeks to the ocean.
“Once it got to sea level,’’ he said, “it stopped.’’
Atlanta Sand was founded in 1903 by the Jamison family as Crawford County Mining Company. The first sand produced was used by the railroads to help provide traction between the train wheels and the tracks.
The name was later changed to Atlanta Sand and Supply to help with name recognition and market identity.
But ground zero has always been along the fall line.
The company is among the 100 largest sand and gravel producers in the country, and it has become what Avant calls a “three-legged stool’’ of sand used for construction, industrial applications and golf courses.
The sand is primarily distributed in the Southeast but is shipped almost everywhere on the East Coast and sent to companies as far away as Texas and Illinois.
It provides construction sand for ready mix concrete, concrete blocks, pavers, manufactured stone and masonry products. The sand is utilized in everything from road work to residential home construction.
The more refined industrial sand is an ingredient in the recipe for everything from the stucco on the side of your house to the grout in your bathroom shower.
The sand also makes itself right at home on golf courses. It is used in sand traps, of course, and applied as top dressing to produce a smooth putting surface. Green-colored sand is used for divot repair.
And, yes, some of the company’s sand has found its way to Augusta National, the most famous golf course in the world.
But that’s not the only claim to fame. The sand pits at the Crawford County operation were used to film desert scenes in the Marvel and DC comic superhero movies “Black Panther” and “Black Adam,” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Avant said kaolin and sand overlap and cross paths along the fall line. An estimated 8 million metric tons of kaolin are mined annually in Georgia, making it the leading clay-producing state in the nation.
“We push the kaolin out of the way to get to the sand,’’ he said, laughing, “and the kaolin guys push the sand out of the way to get to the kaolin.’’
Avant just completed a two-year term as president of the Georgia Mining Association, which protects and promotes the interest of the mining industry. The trade association has been around since 1972 and is headquartered in Macon.
He praised the leadership of executive director Lee Lemke, a Monroe County resident who has been with the association for 37 years. The association offers outreach programs, and its foundation awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors attending two-year, four-year and technical colleges.
Avant said he was honored to be recognized as “Miner of the Year’’ for his contributions to the industry. The award came as a surprise at the Georgia Mining Association’s annual meeting on July 14 in Ponte Vedra, Fla.
It was only fitting he received it at the beach … a place with a lot of sand
Ed Grisamore is the long-time award-winning columnist for the Macon Telegraph, and now the Monroe-Macon Reporter. He teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon and is the author of nine books. You can find more of his storytelling at edgrisamore.substack.com