By Rob Grubbs
The Macon Bacon closed out the first half of their season last Friday with a 6-5 loss against the Florence Flamingos but rebounded with a 4-3 walk-off win on Saturday at Luther Williams to get off to a solid second-half start.
The Bacon scored a run in the ninth to send the game into extra innings and then won it in the 11th, where Jackson Cherry sent the hometown crowd home happy with a single that scored Jarrett Jenkins.
Manny Jackson tied the game with a bases-loaded ground out to push the game to extras. Logan Walsh worked the final three innings in relief to earn the victory.
On Thursday, the Bacon swept the Lexington Blowfish 11-4 and 4-3. The second game was also of the walk-off fashion. Nolan Clifford hit a two-run single to score Matthew Delay and Jett Lovett for the victory.
The Bacon offense pounded 15 hits earlier on Thursday to defeat the Blowfish in Game One. John-Reagan Freethy and Cherry had a home run in the winning effort. Austin Emener pitched four innings of relief for his fourth consecutive win.
The Bacon return to Luther Williams on Saturday, July 8, to face the Highpoint High Toms in Costal Plains League action. Gametime is 7 pm.
KNOW YOUR BACON: Pitcher Austin Emener is a 2019 graduate of nearby First Presbyterian. He pitched and played first base and pitched for the Vikings and earned a school record with 18 strikeouts in a game.
After two seasons at North Alabama, Emener transferred to East Tennessee State University, where he won two games in eight starts in the spring.
Austin’s father, Scott, played basketball at Mercer University, and his sister, Kendall, also a graduate of First Presbyterian, was named to the 2023 GIAA All-State Girls basketball team.
HISTORIC MOMENTS AT LUTHER WILLIAMS: In 1976, during the absence of professional baseball in Macon, Hollywood took over Luther Williams Field by filming “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings.”
Richard Pryor, James Earl Jones, and Billy Dee Williams starred in the sports comedy that was loosely based on the Indianapolis Clowns and other barnstorming teams.
The movie was a success; it grossed 33 million on a budget of 9 million and can still be viewed on various streaming services today.