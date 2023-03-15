Band at Monroe County Middle School is a very engaging, artistic activity. There are many options for what you can do in a band.
First, you have to choose whether you want to be in a concert band, jazz band, or marching. If you choose to play football and marching band at MCHS then you will have to attend one or the other, because the marching band plays in the stands and they also play at halftime.
Second, when you decide what you would like to do you have to decide what instrument you are going to play. Thirdly, there are after school practices that you won’t want to miss out on.
There are also performances like concerts. On March 15th the MCMS band will go to play at LGPE (Large Group Performance Evaluation) and be graded on how well they sound. Last night at the Fine Arts Center the band performed a practice concert for LGPE.
Lastly, if you join a marching band you open up opportunities for scholarships and in college that can greatly reduce the out of pocket cost for intuition. Lots of careers can open up to you in the music business, too.
Major college football universities that offer scholarships include:
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio Buckeyes
- Tennessee Volunteers