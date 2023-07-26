Samuel W. Beall, president and CEO of Bank of Dudley, has been elected by his peers in central Georgia to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).
“We are delighted to welcome Sam to the GBA board, and we look forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience and insight for the betterment of the industry and, most importantly, the communities, families and businesses that Georgia's banks serve,” said Kim Wilson, GBA chairman and president and CEO of OneSouth Bank in Macon.
Beall has more than 43 years of banking experience, and he has served as the president and CEO of Bank of Dudley for 19 years. He serves on the boards of directors for Bank of Dudley and the bank’s holding company, Laurens Bancshares.
He received his bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and finance in 1983 from University of Georgia.
Active with the association, Beall previously served as a Group 6 officer and on the Leadership GBA Board of Directors.
In his community, Beall is a past president and 35-year member of the Exchange Club. He has previously served as chair of the Exchange Club Foundation board of directors and as a volunteer coach with the Dublin-Laurens Recreation Authority for more than 20 years. He was elected for a four-year term to the Laurens County Board of Education from 2010-2014. Beall is a longtime member of Dublin First Methodist Church, where he serves as a Sunday school teacher. He has previously served as chair of the church’s finance committee and remains a member of the committee currently.
Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 131 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.