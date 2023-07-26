Sam Beall

Sam Beall

 Samuel W. Beall, president and CEO of Bank of Dudley, has been elected by his peers in central Georgia to serve a three-year term on the board of directors of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA).

 “We are delighted to welcome Sam to the GBA board, and we look forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience and insight for the betterment of the industry and, most importantly, the communities, families and businesses that Georgia's banks serve,” said Kim Wilson, GBA chairman and president and CEO of OneSouth Bank in Macon.