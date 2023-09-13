Lee Smith inducted Erica Cook, assistant manager at Bank of Dudley, into the Forsyth-Monroe County Kiwanis Club last month.
Special e-Editions
Latest News
- City eyes affordable housing on Smith Rd.
- Forsyth’s Bailey bags trophy deer, may be a state record
- Would you ever want to dunk this editor?
- Nelly gets his 100th win
- Incident Reports
- Mayoral and city council candidates invited to Sept. forum
- Piranha caught at Lake Juliette?
- Walker a candidate for Post 3
Most Popular
Articles
- Vet arrested for pointing gun in chicken dispute
- Forsyth man accused of trying to sell 16-year-old girl on the ‘dark web’
- Monroe County Hospital cutting Atrium ties
- Love frog legs, but pass on deer meat
- Georgia Southern students taught ‘Ain nobody sing like Tina’ in English class
- Forsyth mourns councilman Ogletree
- Forsyth’s Bailey bags trophy deer, may be a state record
- City eyes affordable housing on Smith Rd.
- Forsyth man charged with shooting out girlfriend’s tires
- A room in the Golden Palace Hotel
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!