But they do it on tv! It is a common assumption that the renovations you see on tv or from Instagram personalities are what you should expect if you hired a designer and contractor. But as the saying goes “As Seen on TV” is not how it actually happens in real life.
The budgets, timelines and results from these tv shows or Instagram accounts give homeowners a false sense of pretty much everything. So what is the truth? I’m glad you asked!
Renovations require a substantial investment of your time, money, energy and sanity. (That is the part people forget!) A 30-second clip on Instagram took months if not longer to plan and execute.
1. Consult with a professional. As a designer, I live day in and day out with torn apart homes, problems that arise and the multiple schedules that take place. Because I do it every day, my eye is trained to see what can be and what problems could arise; this is a skill that saves time and money. Project management and problem solving are equally a part of my job as is designing a beautiful space.
If you try to do it yourself, be ready for a very, very rough ride. It’s equivalent to a customer walking in a fancy restaurant and taking over as head chef. The learning curve of remodeling is steep and costly if you don’t know what you are doing.
2. Trust the professionals. The best projects happen when the client trusts the designer and contractor and steps out of the way. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be involved, but don’t micromanage and try to change things before the job is completed. Here we go with another analogy again, but you don’t watch the surgeon doing your operation and question them along the way. (This includes watching the crew work the entire time.) There are a lot of not pretty things that take place in construction, and these are required for the best outcome. Trust the process.
3. Have a realistic budget. Prices have soared over the last few years, and everything costs more. I had a light go up $150 over one year! The things to consider are the scope of project, design fees, project management, the contractor, building supplies and decor. The newly remodeled tv house that was completed in six weeks for $100,000 and fully furnished is unrealistic. The companies on these jobs frequently are not paid what they should be, work for free or the furniture and decor is only staged for the show. It always takes more than you think you need. But determining exactly what you want and the cost is the best way to avoid heartbreak and disappointment.
4. Invest in the right places. This goes hand in hand with your budget. The first thing to know is what your house is worth. It is a long term investment, and making the right choices will pay off big time. For instance, renovating a kitchen in a $250,000 house would have standard pressboard cabinets, inexpensive hardware, basic granite countertops and light fixtures from a big box store. When you get into the $350-400+ range, you should expect custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, quality hardware, designer lighting and tile. Spending money on the wrong things will only end up costing you when it is time to sell the house.
5. Remember we are all human. This journey of remodeling your house is a business relationship in a very personal setting. Miscommunication and mistakes can happen on both sides. Having your house torn apart is an emotional process, good and bad. Those emotions will surprise you. It can feel like the memories made in that space are being taken away, or maybe this wasn’t the house you wanted to buy in the first place. Trust the process and know that the transformation will be a good new season, ready for so many new memories.
In the end make sure you’re working with a reputable team who is there to listen and bring your vision to life. You’ve worked hard for the home you have and you want it to feel and look like you, so working with a professional will help ensure that process goes as smoothly as possible.
Navy & Gray Designs is owned by Lindsey Barnes. NGD specializes in renovation design, room furnishings and custom draperies. Their showroom is located on the square of Forsyth, at 17 N. Lee St.