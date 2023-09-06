A 47-year-old Barnesville man was jailed for distributing cocaine after being stopped on Aug. 9. According to the incident report, deputy Anthony Thompson was traveling through the parking lot just north of Big Peach Car Wash when he noticed the driver of a 1997 Honda wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and a stop was made. Dumas quickly exited his car, asking the deputy, “What’s going on?” Thompson told repeatedly to return to his seat.

Thompson recognized Dumas from working at Lamar County Sheriff's Office. After being told he was being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, Dumas told Thompson that he had it "snapped" and held up a frayed seatbelt to show him.