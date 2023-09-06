A 47-year-old Barnesville man was jailed for distributing cocaine after being stopped on Aug. 9. According to the incident report, deputy Anthony Thompson was traveling through the parking lot just north of Big Peach Car Wash when he noticed the driver of a 1997 Honda wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and a stop was made. Dumas quickly exited his car, asking the deputy, “What’s going on?” Thompson told repeatedly to return to his seat.
Thompson recognized Dumas from working at Lamar County Sheriff's Office. After being told he was being stopped for not wearing a seatbelt, Dumas told Thompson that he had it "snapped" and held up a frayed seatbelt to show him.
Dumas said he had gone to Walmart, and Thomas asked what he had purchased. Dumas replied that they didn’t have the dog food he wanted. Dumas asked the deputy’s name and if he stayed in Barnesville. Thompson told him he used to work there, and Dumas said, “Ya, I knew I knew you!” Thompson replied that he knew him well and asked if he had been staying out of trouble. Dumas said that he had been and had also gotten a job. When asked if he was still messing around with drugs, he said no and that he was caring for his mother. Thompson asked him where he was working, and Dumas told him he was disabled.
Dumas denied having anything illegal inside his vehicle and when asked if everything in the vehicle belonged to him, he asked, “What you mean?” The deputy then asked if anyone had asked him to carry anything for them and Dumas pointed at Thompson’s warning book and asked, “What that is?”
Dumas then stood and acted as if he was going to leave but Thompson grabbed him by the shirt.
Cpl. Jaleel Brown arrived to assist while Thompson deployed K9 Tyson around the Honda. Dumas then told the deputies, “I messed up.” Thompson asked him what he meant and Dumas replied, “Drugs.” When asked what drugs, he replied, “Rock.” The deputy asked him if it was crack. Dumas said, “Yes, sir.”
He was told to place his arms behind his back, but he ignored the order. Thompson grabbed Dumas by his left wrist and Dumas became rigid and stiff, trying to pull away while yelling, “I don’t wanna go to jail!” During the altercation, Dumas grabbed Brown’s gun belt and was told to release it. After some time, the deputies got Dumas into handcuffs and in the back of a patrol vehicle.
Brown then took Dumas to jail.