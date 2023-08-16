Chick-fil-A on Bass Road

The Chick-fil-A on Bass Road is the latest in Macon to close for renovations. It will reopen on Sept. 12 according to operator David Clark. 

Chick-Fil-A on Bass Rd. is closed Aug. 14 through Sept. 12 for an estimated $220,000 in renovations. According to a building permit issued July 27, the playground will be removed to add more seating and improvements will be made to the dual drive through area. 

The playground removal follows a fast-food trend dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic, as these areas are difficult to sanitize. They also occupy space that could be used for seating.