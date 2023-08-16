Chick-Fil-A on Bass Rd. is closed Aug. 14 through Sept. 12 for an estimated $220,000 in renovations. According to a building permit issued July 27, the playground will be removed to add more seating and improvements will be made to the dual drive through area.
The playground removal follows a fast-food trend dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic, as these areas are difficult to sanitize. They also occupy space that could be used for seating.
In addition to the existing canopies over the ordering area of the drive-through, canopies will be added at the meal delivery area to ensure the comfort of team members and enable them to provide car-side service in all types of weather.
An automatic door will also be added for the convenience of customers and team members entering and exiting the building.
Canton based Emjack and Company Commercial Construction is listed as the contractor on the building permit.
Operator David Clark, who has been in business for 26 years, is estimated to employ 39 people at this location and bring in $3.2 million in revenues. He also operates the Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. location which closed for a rebuild in 2021.
Chick-Fil-A’s website indicates restaurants are prioritized for renovations or rebuilds based on their age and capacity. They estimate that a typical building has a 30-year lifespan and will undergo at least one renovation during that time.
The Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. location was 32 years old when it was torn down and rebuilt in 2021. Chick-Fil-A on Bass Rd. was built in 2011, so it is undergoing renovations instead of a demolition and rebuild.
Chick-Fil-A on Zebulon Rd., operated by Craig Craddock, announced plans to close for rebuilding in April 2024, after purchasing additional land from the Bibb County School District to expand its drive thru area. The building was constructed in 1998.
Luckily, the Zebulon Rd. and Bass Rd. locations will not be closed at the same time, as this would inconvenience many people in North Macon and overwhelm the Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. location.
According to chickfila.com, team members will have temporary positions at another store or receive holdover money from the operator when a store is closed for renovations.
The Christian fast-food chain has attracted controversy in recent years for speaking out against gay marriage but remains a popular dining destination due to the excellent customer service and menu items. Fast food rankings on brandirectory.com rate it at #13 for 2023.
In Middle Georgia, however, the ranking is likely higher, as evidenced by the distress of locals upon the news of Chick Fil A closings.
Nationwide, there are 2700 Chick-Fil-A locations that together generate about $16 billion per year in revenue.