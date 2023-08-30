LIVING THE DREAM
September 2023 marks the 54th anniversary of The Beatles album Abbey Road, which is known for the iconic photo of the band in a crosswalk. In June 2004, I made the most memorable street crossing of my life when I went to Abbey Rd. during a school trip to England and France.
As the Beatles recorded the album, which was recorded last and released next-to-last, they had little enthusiasm for yet another photo shoot and decided to take photos while crossing the street. August 8, 1969, around 11:30 a.m., photographer Iain McMillan was given ten minutes to take the photo while police had traffic blocked on Abbey Rd near the recording studio.
Six photos were taken, and Paul McCartney chose the image that made it to the album cover. At the left of the picture, a white VW Beetle was parked, with the license plate 281F.
This soon became a key part of the conspiracy theories that Paul McCartney was dead and had been replaced with a look-alike. The license plate was said to mean he would be “28 if” he was alive. Additionally, the band crossing the street was said to be the funeral procession.
John Lennon, in the lead wearing white, was the preacher. Ringo Starr wore black and was the undertaker. Paul McCartney, barefoot, was the corpse. He was also out of step with the others and held a cigarette in his right hand, although he was left-handed. To many, this clearly indicated he was dead. Finally, George Harrison, dressed in denim, served as the gravedigger.
Paul had allegedly been dead for three years, with clues also present in the 1967 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. The end of “Strawberry Fields Forever” had the spoken lyrics “Cranberry Sauce,” but many heard it as “I buried Paul.” The song “A Day in the Life” had the lyrics “He blew his mind out in a car. He didn’t notice that the lights had changed,” which supposedly referenced Paul’s fatal 1966 car crash.
Two years before I crossed Abbey Rd., I had the opportunity to see Paul McCartney live at Phillips Arena in Atlanta. His “replacement” certainly did a great job! I was also lucky enough to see Ringo, the other surviving Beatle, a couple of years later.
In June 2004, I traveled with my high school French class to France, with a brief stop in London. The itinerary had been planned well in advance, but my teacher understood how important it was for me to see Abbey Rd. and let me take the subway there instead of touring the Tower of London.
With a couple of friends, I got off the London underground in St. John’s Wood, which we knew to be the general vicinity of Abbey Rd. However, that was before cell phone navigation, so we asked people on the street where to go from there. A delightful English couple called me “dear” and told me it was just a couple of blocks away.
Once we found it, I was shocked by how it looked just the same, yet different. I took off my shoes to cross barefoot like Paul McCartney. Without police to stop traffic, I made a few hurried crossings, dodging traffic, while my friends tried to take good pictures with disposable cameras. Unfortunately, none were taken at close enough range for the figure crossing the street to be recognized as me.
With the crossing completed, I noticed we were standing right outside Abbey Road Studios. Before I lost my nerve, I went in the gate, up the steps, and into the studio. It was quiet, and I was inspecting an antiquated piece of recording equipment when a polite Englishman asked me to leave. I did, but not without having him take my picture.
During the rest of the trip, we saw Harry Potter in a London movie theatre, went to Stonehenge, arrived in Normandy on the 60th anniversary of D-Day, saw Notre Dame and the Eiffel Tower, went to Versailles, tasted wines in Provence, and saw the grave of Grace Kelly in Monaco.
It was quite a trip for a high school girl from Covington, Georgia. My horizons were expanded in many ways, but crossing Abbey Rd. meant the most to me. I was lucky enough to be in England at the height of my Beatles phase.
Although I no longer have the obsession with them I once did, their music will always have a place in my life. They are timeless. When I crossed Abbey Road almost 35 years after they did, the music sounded just as fresh as it must have in 1969. When I saw a youthful 60-year-old Paul McCartney in 2002, he had the same energy as the young man who girls screamed for in the early 1960s.
Now, as an 81-year-old man, he continues to make music but has also discovered a new talent: writing children’s books. Jack has enjoyed a couple of Paul’s books and I can’t wait until he is old enough to learn all about the Beatles. Now, in the 2020s, Paul will influence yet another generation. Not bad for a guy who “died” in 1966!
Melissa Orrison covers Macon for the Macon-Bibb Reporter. Email her at macon@mymcr.net.