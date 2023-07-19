TRUE GRIS
When it comes to cold-blooded creatures, Wanda Pettis has no fear
A few weeks ago, Wanda Pettis and her husband, Jeff, went out to eat with their friends Hank and Janet Ashley, and Denise and Randy Gonzalez.
At a table at Guitarras Mexican Restaurant, over the crunch of salsa and chips, Denise told them about a neighbor in the St. Croix neighborhood off Bass Road.
The woman was being terrorized by an uninvited guest. A large rat snake kept climbing her screen porch to reach a bird’s nest.
She loved her porch. She did not care for the snake.
Wanda and Jeff stopped at Marshalls department store on their way home to Monroe County. While they were shopping, Wanda got a phone call from Denise. There was a sense of urgency in her voice.
Could she please come to the ``Croix” and take care of this snake? Now!!!
Wanda was wearing shorts, flip flops and an orange Harley-Davidson T-shirt. But had there been a phone booth next to the door at Marshalls, she could have stepped in and changed into a Superwoman cape.
She has no fear of catching snakes or any other reptile that roams the earth. Within her circle of friends, she has a reputation as the “Snake Whisperer.’’
Wanda is a lifelong tomboy who has been called everything from brave to crazy. Her snake adventures prompted one friend to refer to her as a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). Another asked the rhetorical question: “Girl, have you lost your ever-loving mind?”
Wanda and Jeff were high school sweethearts who met at the Bibb Skate Rink on Hawkinsville Road. They have
been married for 36 years. Jeff works as a civil sheriff for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and is in his 41st year in law enforcement. Wanda is general manager of the Kroger Pharmacy on Forsyth Road and has been with the company for 37 years.
She grew up the youngest of five children on Hartley Street off Houston Avenue in South Macon. Her mother worked at Keebler. Her father worked for Southern Railroad.
“When I was little, I was always catching lizards, frogs, catawba worms and green garter snakes,’’ she said. “I would bring them in the house. We would be sitting at the dinner table, and I would pull out a frog.’’
She inherited her love of cold-blooded critters from her father, William Wood. He was a supervisor for Southern Railroad. His crew built bridges and train trestles.
“He would bring home all kinds of creatures,’’ she said. “One time, he brought home a baby alligator in a big, Igloo cooler. We had a bathtub with sliding glass doors. We put it in there and stuck hot dogs on the end of a rake to feed it. We let it go down at Seven Bridges.’’
Wanda has always been on a catch-and-release program. She has no desire to have a trophy gator head on the wall. She is not interested in keeping lizards around the house.
A few years ago, when the new Publix was being built on Thomaston Road, she had Jeff stop so she could help a large snapping turtle cross Tucker Road. The heavy construction had forced him from a small pond near the roadway.
“It was sad. He lived in that pond. He was there first. He didn’t know where to go,’’ she said. “Jeff put on his flashers to stop traffic. I picked him up. He was big and heavy. I was walking with him, and his leg and tail started going. He was hissing. They were grading the side of the road. I lost my balance, and we both went flying across the dirt. He went one way, and my glasses went the other. I tumbled head first, busted my lip and skinned my knees and hands. I was covered in dirt from head to toe.’’
She at least deserved a purple heart for that rescue attempt.
Her initial snake excavation in the St. Croix neighborhood came last summer.
“A friend had a snake up on a column on her house. I called to see if she wanted me to come by and get the snake down. She said, ‘Would you please?’’’
Wanda laughed when she recalled asking Randy Gonzalez to get her a glove and a rake.
“He came back with a golf club and something that looked like a big oven mitt,’’ she said. “I got up on a ladder, reached up and knocked it down. I picked it up and relocated it to the back of the woods.’’
When she was summoned to her most recent snake call, a few of the neighbors were trying to get the snake off the screened back porch with a water hose.
“It was trying to get up the back screen to get to the top gable and get to a bird’s nest,’’ she said. “Everyone was terrified of it.’’
Even her husband – the one with more than four decades in law enforcement – kept his distance. He conveniently designated himself as the official photographer.
“The one thing I don’t do is snakes,’’ Jeff said, laughing. “And someone had to take the pictures.’’
The snake had been eating. Wanda could see lumps and crinkles in its skin. It towered over her. She is about 5-foot-8. She estimated the snake’s length was at least 6-foot-1.
“He was so full he was lethargic,’’ she said. “He didn’t move much or go back or forward. He was very heavy. I took him as far back into the woods as I could. People don’t realize snakes are just as scared of you as you are of them.’’
I don’t know about you, but whenever I see a snake, I don’t stick around long enough to find out.
Ed Grisamore, a longtime writer and True Gris columnist for The Macon Telegraph and now the Monroe/Macon-Bibb Reporter, is the author of nine books. He also teaches journalism at Stratford Academy in Macon. For more of his writing, subscribe to “True Gris: Storytelling from the Heart of Georgia” at edgrisamore.substack.com. Email him at edgrisamore@gmail.com.