Sometimes we don’t appreciate our fathers as we should, until later in life. Today, as I thought about my daddy, memories have surfaced that make me love him even more. When I was a little girl he never raised his voice in anger, but if he raised an eyebrow, and called my name with a “certain” tone, I knew I had better straighten up. He only spanked me once, and it was at my mother’s insistence. I had been rebellious all day, and I was driving my mom crazy. Dad pulled off his belt and gave me two swats. I think it hurt him more than it did me.
On May 20, 1981, in a Proclamation of Father’s Day, President Ronald Reagan stated: “’Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Ronald Reagan also said: “Children, vulnerable and dependent, desperately need security, and it has ever been a duty and a joy of fatherhood to offer it. Being a father requires strength...and more than a little courage...to persevere, to fight discouragement, and to keep working for the family.”
Reagan continued: “With God’s grace, fathers find the patience to teach, the fortitude to provide, the compassion to comfort, and the mercy to forgive. All of this is to say that they find the strength to love their wives and children selflessly.” President Reagan ended: “Let us...express our thanks and affection to our fathers, whether we can do so in person or in prayer.”
There are no perfect fathers, but the ones who love their kids, provide for them, and spend quality time with their children, are men who should be highly respected. Men, if you had a “lousy” dad, an alcoholic father or an absentee father, don’t let this deter you from becoming a good dad, even a great one! God can use you to instill incredible values into your kids, and He can use you to be a role model for others. There’s an old proverb that says, “Any man can be a father, but it takes a special man to be a dad.”
Father’s day is Sunday, June 18th. Since my dad is in heaven, I will take President Reagan’s advice and say a prayer of thanks for being blessed with a good father. I encourage you to make this Father’s Day the best ever. There are no perfect fathers, but it pleases our Heavenly Father when we honor them. “Honor your father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise; that it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth” (Ephesians 6:2-3 KJV).
Carolyn Martel, who retired as the long-time advertising manager for the Reporter in 2021, still writes a weekly column for the newspaper. Email her at carolynmartel1@bellsouth.net