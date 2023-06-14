Carolyn

Carolyn Martel

CAROLYN’S CORNER 

Sometimes we don’t appreciate our fathers as we should, until later in life.  Today, as I thought about my daddy, memories have surfaced that make me love him even more. When I was a little girl he never raised his voice in anger, but if he raised an eyebrow, and called my name with a “certain” tone, I knew I had better straighten up. He only spanked me once, and it was at my mother’s insistence. I had been rebellious all day, and I was driving my mom crazy. Dad pulled off his belt and gave me two swats. I think it hurt him more than it did me.