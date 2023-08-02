Teacher of the Year Trey Bernard

Teacher of the Year Trey Bernard with MP principal Tammy Marion and Jason and Holly Connell, owners of Volume Chevrolet.

At the Back to School convocation for staff of Monroe County Schools on Friday, July 28 Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch announced that the 2023 Teacher of the Year for the Monroe County School District is Trey Bernard of Mary Persons. Bernard’s mouth dropped open when Finch began to read from his application prior to announcing his name, and he said he got a signal from his wife in the audience to close his mouth that brought him back to the moment.

Bernard said he didn’t think he had any chance of being chosen the Teacher of the Year because the other five Teachers of the Year were all excellent representatives of their schools and the school district.