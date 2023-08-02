At the Back to School convocation for staff of Monroe County Schools on Friday, July 28 Superintendent Dr. Jim Finch announced that the 2023 Teacher of the Year for the Monroe County School District is Trey Bernard of Mary Persons. Bernard’s mouth dropped open when Finch began to read from his application prior to announcing his name, and he said he got a signal from his wife in the audience to close his mouth that brought him back to the moment.
Bernard said he didn’t think he had any chance of being chosen the Teacher of the Year because the other five Teachers of the Year were all excellent representatives of their schools and the school district.
“I dreamed about this last night,” he said at the Convocation after the announcement. “This is the best birthday yet!”
He said he is in his 10th year of teaching at Mary Persons, and it has been a wonderful experience. He thanked his mother, Betty, and introduced his daughter, Olivia, who is a kindergartener at Hubbard Elementary. He said he had planned to read the passage from his application that Finch had just read if he was called to the podium, so he was at a loss for what else to say.
That passage begins, “I’m not supposed to be here.” Bernard wrote that there was only one high school graduate in his immediate family and that he was the first in his immediate family to graduate from college. He said he grew up living below the poverty line.
“Those challenges are what make us unique,” wrote Bernard. “Let us inspire our students to reach for the stars.”
In an interview with the Reporter, Bernard explained that his dad dropped out, earned his GED and worked hard as a carpenter, his brother dropped out of high school and became a truck driver and his mom graduated from Lamar County High School but didn’t earn a college degree.
Bernard was the Mary Persons salutatorian in 2004. He earned his associate degree at Gordon College, then his bachelor’s degree at Georgia State College & University, followed by his master’s degree at GSC&U. After a break, Bernard completed the requirements for his specialist degree at GSC&U.
Bernard’s bachelor’s and master’s degrees are in U.S. History, but he has now taught math at Mary Persons for almost a decade and taught math at Lamar County High School for three years before that. He said he has only taught one social studies class, but he has never been bored. He has been receptive to whatever doors open for him. He says he is always eager to learn.
“If I stop learning, I’m dead,” he said.
Bernard has coached the Mary Persons tennis team for nine years, but he never played any high school sports himself and had only been playing tennis for a couple of years when he began coaching the MP team.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. I see a different side of students,” said Bernard. “And the best way to learn is to teach someone else.”
He said he tries to attend at least one game, or match or meet, of each Mary Persons sport because it gives him a better understanding of his students. Bernard also coaches the Mary Persons academic team and has been president of the Georgia Academic Team Association since 2020. Bernard competed on the Mary Persons academic team with Leila Bass as head coach. During covid restrictions, the academic team lost a lot of its primary opportunities, but the Academic Team Association and others are working to create new opportunities.
Trey’s attraction to all kinds of knowledge, including trivia, led to his reconnecting with Amanda, who became his wife. They had attended Mary Persons together but met again at Jonah’s on Johnston’s trivia night. Amanda is now the media specialist at Mary Persons, and they will celebrate their 10th anniversary in April.
Trey said that will be a good time to use the $2,000 certificate to The King & Prince Beach & Golf Resort at St. Simons Island that Volume Chevrolet presented him as Teacher of the Year. He will be able to drive the 2023 Tahoe that Jason and Holly Connell, owners of the Volume dealership, presented him to use for the 2023-24 school year to St. Simons. Trey and Amanda were married at Jekyll Island, so a trip to St. Simons for their 10th anniversary will be perfect.
Trey said that he is amazed to be chosen Teacher of the Year in a school system with so many outstanding teachers, but he is also overwhelmed by the community’s support of teachers, especially the Connells but also over 40 community sponsors of the Teacher of the Year.
“I’m going to be writing a lot of thank-you’s,” he said. “I know of no other counties where teachers get such respect. It’s an incredible honor.”
On Tuesday morning he was greeting students in honors geometry, regular geometry and college readiness math. Not only did Trey major in history in college, he says he is an algebra guy.
“Geometry wasn’t my thing in high school, but the more I use it, the better I get it,” he said. “It makes me think.”
He said students often tell him they love his class but hate his subject. Trey said that’s fine because he doesn’t care if his students remember the Pythagorean theorem but does care that they remember the work ethic of going through steps to solve problems.
“We are here to impart knowledge for the rest of their lives,” he said.
Trey plans to add a doctorate in curriculum and instruction to his academic achievements in the next few years, but this year he will focus on being an ambassador for Monroe County Schools, including representing the district in the Georgia Teacher of the Year competition. Finalists will be announced this fall, and the winner will be announced in the spring. He shrugs off the idea of winning but then notes that he didn’t expect to be Monroe County’s top teacher.
In fact, he never planned on being a teacher but has found the role fits well. He has also taught for Foothills Charter School since September 2018 at Al Burrus Correctional Institute. The students are incarcerated young men who haven’t finished their high school diplomas. Some of them only need a few credits; others have to start from 9th grade. Trey became the site director in July 2023.
Trey was in charge of the trivia session for the Monroe County new teachers induction program, and he is getting ready to stream Mary Persons football games again this fall. He leads his students by example to think outside the box and go with the opportunities that come their way.