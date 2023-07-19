Every year Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Georgia sponsor high school students to attend the Natural Resources Conservation Workshop (NRCW) held at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton. The five-day Workshop allows students to take part in lectures and hands-on activities to boost their knowledge of Georgia’s vital natural resources. It also provides them with a taste of college life while delivering valuable insight into careers in agriculture and natural resources through their advisors and instructors. Over $25,000 was awarded in scholarships at this year’s event.
The Georgia Association of Conservation Districts (GACD) and Soil and Water Conservation Districts throughout Georgia partnered to provide a $6,500 scholarship to the overall highest scoring individual at camp. These scholarships can be used at any accredited college in the state of Georgia.