As Bibb County School District students returned to the classroom Tuesday, Aug. 1, the district began its 5-year strategic plan to improve student outcomes amid a recent announcement of a rollback in the millage rate.
Built4Bibb: More Victory Planned is Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims’s rebranding of the Victory in Progress slogan under former Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones.
Upon his retirement, Jones urged the School Board to reduce spending and demonstrate responsible use of funds to taxpayers. On July 20, the board voted unanimously to roll back the millage rate from 16.72 to 14.65 mills.
Juawn Jackson, Board of Education President, says the Board of Education is committed to listening to its constituents, who were “very clear in expressing to us a desire to rollback the millage rate.”
The lower millage rate could possibly lead to school closures within the next five years, but this will not happen without public hearings. Jackson says, “I want to be very clear in saying no decision has been made on school closures. Any decision of that magnitude will be made in a fiscally responsible, data-driven way with proper community engagement. “
Spending on student programs will be reduced. Jackson says, “Our District and school leaders are engaged in a line-by-line thorough review of all expenses and will make any appropriate as needed, but not necessarily this year. Nevertheless, our focus remains on our students and making sure we have the right programs in place to assist them.”
With reduced spending and the threat of school closures, Sims embarks on a plan to improve student academic and social-emotional outcomes as well as staff effectiveness between 2023-2028.
The mission statement of the Bibb County School District states, “The Bibb County School District maximizes student achievement and social-emotional well-being by building a sense of community in safe, equitable learning environments.” Learner outcomes for graduates of the school district include: “Matched and Enrolled, Motivated to Enlist, Molded for Entrepreneurship, Meaningfully Employed.”
Goals have been set for excellence in Student Achievement, Staff Effectiveness, and Stakeholder Engagement. Student Achievement will be driven by “building a multi-tiered system of supports that equitably meets the academic and behavior needs of all students.”
Targets for each goal and performance measures will be shared on an electronic scorecard. As the 2023-2024 school year begins, the strategic plans move from Phase 1: Design to Phase 2: Implementation, which goes from July 2023 through June 2028.
To increase staff effectiveness, performance and accountability measures will be implemented. Finally, trusting relations will be built with stakeholders to increase their engagement.
According to Jackson, a decrease in tax dollars does not prevent the district from meeting its goals in the strategic plan. However, it requires more engagement from the community to be successful.
Jackson says, “I encourage anyone looking to make a difference in our schools to contact either the Bibb County Education Foundation and/or our Director of Partnerships, Projects, and Engagement.”
Jackson remains confident in the district’s leadership: “Our CFO continues to provide us with timely, relevant information related to the long-term financial outlook of our District.”