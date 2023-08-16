The Macon-Bibb County Commission voted unanimously to cut the millage rate from 17.901 to 10.723 mills on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
According to Mayor Miller, “Not accepting a rollback would be a tax increase.” If the millage rate had remained the same, Macon-Bibb would be collecting an additional $11 million from taxpayers.
During the pre-commission hearing, Mayor Lester Miller called for additional commissioners to sponsor the agenda item. District 1 Commissioner Valerie Wynn, District 2 Commissioner Paul Bronson, District 3 Commissioner Elaine Lucas, District 4 Commissioner Mallory Jones, District 5 Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark, District 6 Commissioner Raymond Wilder, and District 7 Commissioner Bill Howell agreed to sponsor. District 8 Commissioner Virgil Watkins declined.
Mayor Miller began with an explanation of millage rates and reminded everyone that “Commissioners have nothing to do with your tax assessment.” He explained that the tax assessor follows state guidelines.
“If we rollback millage rates equivalent to growth we’ve had, with certain exceptions, any additional value assessed on your property does not generate any additional funds to our budget,” Mayor Miller said.
He shared a recent history of millage rates in Macon-Bibb, with a 20.331 millage rate in FY 2021, 19.901 in FY 2022, 17.901 in FY 2023, and now 10.723 in FY 2024.
He pointed out that the 2 mill rollback in FY 2023 was not required, but was done anyway. There has been a 3 year reduction of 9.608 mills, the largest reduction in the state of Georgia, he said.
For 2024, a 5 mill reduction was required by law, due to the 80% passage of the Other Local Option Sales Tax (OLOST). However, the rate was rolled back more than 2 additional mills.
But Rep. Dale Washburn, who co-sponsored the OLOST legislation, said the county is on track to get a whopping $78 million in new sales tax revenues in 2022 and 2023. He said even with the millage rate cut, Macon-Bibb will still net a windfall of $48 million. He said Macon-Bibb should cut property taxes even more since they're getting so much new revenue, and they would still have a windfall.
Mayor Miller reminded the commission and public that the recent rollback in mills by the Bibb County School District will go on top of this. Mayor Miller said that tax bills will be revised to reflect the new change in the millage rate.
The value of a mill is currently $5.6 million, and is higher than in the past because the tax digest has grown.
Due to the Tax Relief Grant Act, the tax assessor and tax commissioner will determine the amount of the homestead exemption for each parcel, and Macon-Bibb will reduce tax bills by that amount. The county will then be reimbursed by the state for that amount.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins questioned the rationale for the additional decrease past the additional 5 mills required. Watkins expressed concerns for the quality of life in Macon-Bibb and says there are reasons to spend more tax money and continue to make improvements here. He does not want an “overzealous” reduction in taxes to limit the services for citizens and road repairs.
Mayor Miller said his reasoning was that he hopes to attract businesses and people who want to build homes in Macon-Bibb.