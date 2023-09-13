Mayor Lester Miller after 5-4 vote: I'm tired of people dying
Macon-Bibb Commissioners voted 5-4 to limit the operating hours of bars and food trucks to try to curb downtown crime.
A vote on an ordinance related to gatherings on a public right-of-way was tabled and a public hearing was planned.
Commissioners voted to close bars at 2 a.m. instead of the current 3 a.m. After 2 a.m., the building must be locked and only employees, law enforcement or code enforcement could remain on the premises.
Commissioners also voted to ban food trucks from operating on county property between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. Many citizens crowded the Commission meeting and expressed outrage at the prospect of closing bars and food trucks earlier. But mayor Lester Miller defended the decision.
“For the new 2 a.m. closing time, I’ll give you some reasons," said Miller. "I’m tired of people dying on our streets in this particular area of downtown Macon and I think a lot of it is attributed to large gatherings and alcohol usage.”
“Closing at 2 o’clock is plenty of time to get your drink on,” added Miller, “and then leave the area, go to Krystal or Waffle House.”
“A young man just lost his life recently in this very area at 3:45. He should have been gone. I believe moving this to 2 a.m. is the right thing to do, and if it continues to happen, you might see 1 a.m. or 12 a.m.,” the mayor continued.
“I don’t want to be Atlanta and I don’t want the issues Atlanta has. I don’t want people out at 4 in the morning when others are trying to go to work and getting killed in an accident because of drinking and driving. There’s a lot of reasons,” he concluded.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins expressed the view that this would create pressure and hardships on downtown businesses without addressing the root of the problem, which is inadequate crowd control. He said he thought the goal of organizations such as NewTown Macon was to grow a vibrant, diverse downtown that includes nightlife.
“This is a complex issue that could cost people not a portion of their business, but all of their business,” said Watkins.
Commissioner Virgil Watkins felt the Commission reached hasty votes on the issues related to bar closing times and food trucks. He hoped these issues would be tabled for a hearing in addition to the public gathering ordinance.
He said laws were made for a reason but were now being changed “arbitrarily with very little information.”
Commissioner Al Tillman discussed NewTown’s efforts to bring downtown Macon back from being a ghost town. He pointed out that the commission made money available to NewTown to help attract businesses, but now that they’re here, we’re going to “kick them the hell out…It doesn’t make sense.”
Of the mayor, he said, “He’s a cool white boy. We went to school with him. But now he’s losing cool points.” He says the mayor needs to stop trying to do law enforcement’s job. He said this will hurt minority businesses that NewTown has invested millions in.
Mayor Miller said he would rather be a “non-cool white boy” and “save the lives of black people” who would lose their lives in a shooting on a street corner.
Commissioner Raymond Wilder recalled the days when bars closed at midnight. He quoted the familiar adage, “Nothing good happens after midnight.” Commission Mallory Jones agreed and said, “These are modest changes.”
Commissioner Valerie Wynn explained to the unhappy citizens that the commission was just trying to prevent crimes downtown. “What else can we do?” she asked them. “Please tell us…There’s whole part of the community we aren’t hearing from…We aren’t supposed to be a big town who stays open all night.”
As members of the crowd heckled the commissioners, Wynn said, “We need to think about what we want this community to look like.”
As the agenda moved onto the issue of food trucks, more debates ensued. Commissioner Elaine Lucas said that as a member of the Health Department Board, she has a “dog in this fight” with the ordinances to limit food truck operations.
County Attorney Michael McNeill explained the food truck ordinance, which requires them to have permits in the county in which they originate and return to that county nightly to empty trash when participating in multi-day events.
Food trucks must have permission to park on private property. They must also be within a certain distance of restroom facilities.
Food trucks are cited as a factor in encouraging crowds to gather after bar closures, and commissioners voted 5-4 for the ordinance requiring them to close between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
The third ordinance debated would limit gatherings of 10 or more people on public rights of way between midnight and 6 a.m. with a $50 fine for each person found in violation. This would not include people walking or people who have received permission ahead of time for a peaceful demonstration.
After debate, the commission tabled this issue for an upcoming public hearing, with the date and time yet to be announced.