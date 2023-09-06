To the Editor:
To the Editor:
It is irrefutable that Hunter Biden and his father, Joe, have broken laws and committed immoral acts. Joe Biden’s foreign actions and decisions even border on treason.
However, the truth remains all humans are sinners to some degree, and all Christians, need the supportive grace of God to successfully reach Heaven.
Joe and I as Catholics must take seriously, for instance, lines of the Rosary where we repeatedly say, “O my Jesus, forgive us of our sins, save us from the fires of hell, lead all souls to Heaven, especially those who have most need of Thy mercy.”
I feel Joe’s policies are hurting both blacks and whites, but in the big scheme of things, we must all pray for each other that our future in Heaven will be secure.
Tom Perry - Forsyth
