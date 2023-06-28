Perhaps the largest crowd ever attended Rep. Robert Dickey’s annual Peaches and Politics soiree and fundraiser at Dickey Farms in Musella last Thursday, June 22.
Perhaps the largest crowd ever attended Rep. Robert Dickey’s annual Peaches and Politics soiree and fundraiser at Dickey Farms in Musella last Thursday, June 22.
Dickey’s event has become one of the biggest political gatherings in Middle Georgia, drawing leaders from Bibb, Monroe and surrounding counties. Local leaders included commission chairman Greg Tapley and commissioner George Emami. State leaders included secretary of state Brad Raffensberger, university chancellor Sonny Perdue and state BOE chairman Jason Downey of Macon.
