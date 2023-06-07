To the Editor:
Everyone familiar with this issue is aware that the Monroe County Commissioners did not satisfy one statute regarding the surplusing of the water treatment plant property. Essentially, five guys privately gave the manager instructions to dispose of it; this was a brazen act of corruption and it should be met with a bold response. Unfortunately, I’ve been told this is a civil matter, therefore no criminal prosecution is forthcoming; so, us citizens must bare the responsibility of enforcing OCGA 36-9-3(a)(1), 36-10-1and 50-14-3(b)(1). We can and should exercise our rights to correct this egregious violation of the law in court. If nothing is done, then there is no deterrent for these or future commissioners to run roughshod over state law. That’s why I am urging all of those who truly care about this county to join together in taking legal action, don’t let your low expectations of politicians lull you into apathy, There were thousands who did not vote for those currently serving on the Board. If you want to cast a vote against political corruption, call or text me: 478.461.1882.