Central Georgia EMC held its 85th Annual on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at its headquarters in Jackson. More than 900 CGEMC members registered at the meeting and picked up a breakfast of a Chick-fil-A biscuit and a bucket of gifts.

The annual meeting had been a huge social event for the first 80-plus years but, like many events, became primarily drive-through during covid restrictions. It was still primarily drive-through in 2023, as CGEMC employees in light blue shirts politely ushered cars through the traffic pattern of registering, picking up breakfast and gifts, voting in the one director’s race that was contested, and then either leaving or parking in the front lot to attend the 10 a.m. meeting. 