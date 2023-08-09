Central Georgia EMC held its 85th Annual on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at its headquarters in Jackson. More than 900 CGEMC members registered at the meeting and picked up a breakfast of a Chick-fil-A biscuit and a bucket of gifts.
The annual meeting had been a huge social event for the first 80-plus years but, like many events, became primarily drive-through during covid restrictions. It was still primarily drive-through in 2023, as CGEMC employees in light blue shirts politely ushered cars through the traffic pattern of registering, picking up breakfast and gifts, voting in the one director’s race that was contested, and then either leaving or parking in the front lot to attend the 10 a.m. meeting.
Members were invited inside the CGEMC auditorium where they could enjoy the cool air conditioning, view a few exhibits/vendors and stay for the business meeting if they wished. Unlike the big meetings of the past, registered members didn’t have to be present to win gifts that were raffled.
It was a good day to be named ’Smith’ as Phillip Smith of Monticello and Troy Smith of Jackson won the two $500 gift cards. Darrell Richardson of Jackson won the $250 gift card donated by Fuel Georgia. The $100 credits to their electric bill went to Rising Star Baptist Church of Jackson, Michael Keeble of Jackson, Erica Fishell of Locust Grove, Brian Settles of Griffin, Sandra Bassett of Griffin, Kathleen Taber of Griffin, Van Shrieves of Hampton and Joe Ann Holmes of Jackson. Lillian Bowden of Smarr won the flashlight donated by Gresco of Monroe County.
All of the members that drove by and registered for the meeting were winners; however, because in addition to their bucket of gifts, they received a $30 credit for their electric bills. The bucket with the CGEMC logo, which is a useful gift itself, contained two LED lightbulbs; a rain gauge; an LED flashlight powered by a 9-volt battery; a travel charging kit with a wall-charging block, a multi-use cable and a cleaning cloth; and two color-changing plastic cups.
Inside the auditorium was a display of electric vehicles, some of them new additions to the CGEMC fleet and others from the Countrywide dealership in Jackson. CGEMC employees were on hand to answer questions about the vehicles, which are the first of more electric vehicles the co-op plans to add. There were representatives of the CGEMC Foundation, which distributes funds from Project Round-Up to non-profits in the 14 counties CGEMC serves. There was also a representative of Conexion, which is working with CGEMC to bring fiber internet to all CGEMC customers.
The annual meeting report said that CGEMC served 8,351 meters in Monroe County in 2022 and collected $12,629 for Operation Round-Up in Monroe County. In Operation Round-Up customers agree to round their electric bill up to the next dollar each month for donations to local non-profits. CGEMC paid $247,762 in taxes to Monroe County.
Of the counties it serves, CGEMC serves the most meters in Henry County (20,830) and the least in Fayette County (17). It pays over $400,000 in county taxes in Henry, Butts and Spalding counties.
CGEMC president/CEO George Weaver reported that the co-op grew by $78 million in 2022 and that it ranked among the three lowest-cost electric providers in Georgia for the 11th consecutive year.