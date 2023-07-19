Sloan Oliver

Sloan Oliver

JUST THE WAY IT IS 

Two weeks ago, Central Georgia, and Monroe County (MC), suffered a terrible loss when Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne, an MC native and Mary Persons graduate, was murdered while on patrol and out protecting the public. Around 3:30 am on July 5th, a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. Officer Browne was dispatched to check it out. As he approached, he was gunned down and left for dead. The perp stole Officer Browne’s vehicle and was apprehended here in southern MC. It’s because of these exact incidences that I tend to give large leeway and benefits of doubt to police officers when they engage with the public. While most police-public engagements are amicable; situations can go south in a hurry, and quickly becomes a life-and-death encounter. Reading some of the online comments about Officer Browne, he was a great guy, one of the best. The song words “only the good die young” certainly apply to Tyee. R.I.P. Officer Browne, a thankful public mourns you and mourns with your family. 