Two weeks ago, Central Georgia, and Monroe County (MC), suffered a terrible loss when Crisp County Deputy Tyee Browne, an MC native and Mary Persons graduate, was murdered while on patrol and out protecting the public. Around 3:30 am on July 5th, a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road. Officer Browne was dispatched to check it out. As he approached, he was gunned down and left for dead. The perp stole Officer Browne’s vehicle and was apprehended here in southern MC. It’s because of these exact incidences that I tend to give large leeway and benefits of doubt to police officers when they engage with the public. While most police-public engagements are amicable; situations can go south in a hurry, and quickly becomes a life-and-death encounter. Reading some of the online comments about Officer Browne, he was a great guy, one of the best. The song words “only the good die young” certainly apply to Tyee. R.I.P. Officer Browne, a thankful public mourns you and mourns with your family.
BELATED CONGRATULATIONS to Ralph Bass for being named the 2022 Forsyth-Monroe County Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce. Bass is a wealth of knowledge. Several times, he has helped me when I needed to know a date or where to find some historical information. A few years back, he wrote a weekly article for this paper that highlighted Monroe County’s Civil War events that happened 150 years prior. Those were interesting articles. More recently, Bass was a large reason for the success of MC’s bicentennial anniversary. Now he’s writing the “Forsyth Bicentennial Fun Fact” and finding interesting tidbits of history leading up to Forsyth’s 200th birthday.
IN JANUARY, Timothy Carter (of Juliette) filed a $250,000 lawsuit against Georgia Power, claiming Plant Scherer caused the breast cancer that killed Joni Carter, his daughter. I’m very sorry about Joni’s death. I can’t imagine anything worse than losing a child. However, the dollar amount of the lawsuit tells me that Carter doesn’t have much (if any) evidence that Plant Scherer is responsible for her death. If there was any evidence, the dollar amount would be much, much larger.
I SEE that Forsyth is scheduled to get a roundabout on Hwy. 42 at Montpelier. Now, if we can only get drivers to learn how to enter and exit the roundabouts. A roundabout is NOT a stop sign. Yes, slow down and yield (if you must) but keep moving. Don’t stop.
How in the world did a MC jury find Michael Smith (of Juliette) NOT GUILTY, last week, of aggravated child molestation? Let me try to understand. Smith was having sex with a minor (the daughter of his girlfriend), got her pregnant when she was 16-years-old yet the jury found him not guilty. Wow!! So what constitutes child molestation? I looked it up. In Georgia, 16 is the age of consent. Who else thinks that Smith was having sex with the girl at a much younger age, say when she was 12 or 13? Looks like Smith got away with child molestation and statutory rape.
Regarding huge government, remember back in 2009, when Nancy Pelosi said “we have to pass it (Obamacare) to find out what’s in it.” She made that comment because federal laws/regulations are thousands of pages, and they’re so convoluted with mumbo-jumbo legalese that nobody bothers to read them, and nobody knows what’s in them until months later after some bureaucrat has weeded through the document. If you ever wanted to know how such idiotic bills get passed, look no further than Monroe County’s zoning regulation that is being debated (and bribed) among the county commissioners. MC went from no zoning requirements (not long ago) to a few dozen pages of regulations (currently) to a proposed 300+ page, mega-zoning document that’ll tell county residences everything they can/cannot do with their property. The final version will probably include things like the number of trash cans permitted to the number of vehicles that can be parked at a residence to ….. well, you get the drift. Everything will be regulated. Let’s hope the commissioners have read and understand what they plan to impose on us.
The City of Forsyth just hired Craig Mims as the new city manager. I agree with Don Daniel, Mims should be required to move here, at least to Monroe County, within 12 months. The same stipulation should apply to every leader and department head hired by the city and county.
Last week, Jesse Miley’s letter to the editor asked why Forsyth or Monroe County doesn’t have a swimming pool or an aquatic center. Good question. Why don’t we? After all, go up to the Midwest, Iowa for example; every town from much smaller than Forsyth to much larger has an aquatic center with large slides, fountain-type water features, floating rivers, and diving boards. Oh, and they have much shorter swimming seasons than we have here in the Deep South.
I had to chuckle at Joe Reed’s recent letter to the editor. In his letter, Reed complained that this newspaper isn’t balanced, that it’s too conservative. Hahaha, seriously? The entirety of Big Media (ABC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN, PBS, NY Times, etc.), all of Big Tech, Hollywood, Social Media (Facebook, YouTube, etc.), 95% of academia, international media, and 99% of the federal government are extreme Leftist, borderline communist in their ideology but that’s still not enough for Reed and fellow Dems. One small, non-Marxist/Socialist newspaper in central Georgia and he can’t stand it. Actually, this paper had a liberal Op-Ed writer (Marilyn Langford) but she was a one-idea writer. Every article she wrote was a version of “Trump hatred” which quickly gets old. For two solid years, all she wrote was Trump-Russia, Russia-Trump. Her writings were a regurgitation of the Dem’s bogus Trump collusion narrative. Just like every Dem, she wasn’t intelligent enough to realize the Democrat media lies. Reed can get his democrat propaganda from most other media, just not at The Reporter.
Final Thought: Congratulations to The Reporter‘s staff and Melissa Orrison for implementing the Macon-Bibb Reporter. For years, people living in BibbCo have been asking for coverage of news and events taking place in Macon and Bibb, especially in light of The Telegraph going full blown Marxist/Leftist in its coverage. Now, our BibbCo readers have an option to the Democrat media’s fake news.
Sloan Oliver of Bolingbroke is a retired Army officer who writes a weekly column for the Reporter. Email him at sloanoliver@earthlink.net.