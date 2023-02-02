2008 Chevrolet Colorado

Both occupants of a red 2008 Chevrolet Colorado were taken to Atrium Medical by Monroe County EMS after the pickup went off the road when it collided with a 2005 Honda Accord and crashed into a ditch around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. According to the accident report, the driver of the pickup truck, 90-year-old James Ralph Olds, of Blakely couldn’t recall the accident due to a significant head injury. His passenger, Pamela Olds, 54, was also injured. The driver of the Honda, Dominque Shontea McDonald told deputy Cody Maples she was traveling north on Hwy. 83, slowed down and used her signal to turn onto Stokes Store Road. As she began to turn, the pickup came from behind in the opposite lane and struck her vehicle and went into the ditch. The vehicles were removed by Comer Towing & Recovery.