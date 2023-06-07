Monroe County’s school board may have to raise property taxes to cover a $3 million shortfall created by the downsizing of Plant Scherer.

Former assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel, now working for the school system part time, presented a “first look” at the 2024 Monroe County Schools budget to the Board of Education on May 22. With its fiscal year beginning on July 1, the board will face a greater budget challenge than it has for several years with local revenue projected to decrease by $3.1 million. 