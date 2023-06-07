Monroe County’s school board may have to raise property taxes to cover a $3 million shortfall created by the downsizing of Plant Scherer.
Former assistant superintendent Jackson Daniel, now working for the school system part time, presented a “first look” at the 2024 Monroe County Schools budget to the Board of Education on May 22. With its fiscal year beginning on July 1, the board will face a greater budget challenge than it has for several years with local revenue projected to decrease by $3.1 million.
The initial expenditures in the proposed 2023-24 budget are $55 million with about 90 percent of that being for personnel and related benefits. The deficit results from reduced income from Georgia Power’s Plant Scherer, which has shut down two of its four units, and from an increase of 67.2 percent in the system’s required contribution for employees’ State Health Benefits. Also Monroe County contribution to the equalization grant will increase 11 percent, from $7.2 million to $8 million. The state equalization grant is where wealthier school districts, such as, Monroe County must contribute funds to be distributed to poorer school districts so that all Georgia students receive an “adequate” education
Daniel said Gov. Brian Kemp signed the FY 2024 state budget on May 19 and state revenue allotment sheets were issued so that school districts know approximately how much revenue they will receive from the state. He said the number of students in Monroe County Schools has increased steadily over the last five years. Housing starts jumped from 177 in 2019 to 344 in 2021, with 309 in 2022 and 312 projected for 2023. Elementary student enrollment has increased the most, approximately 11.1 percent compared to 5.6 percent for all grades.
Daniel said since the value of property at Plant Scherer belonging to Florida Power & Light is now assessed at $0, one mil of tax in Monroe County will yield about $1.5 million whereas last year it yielded about $1.7 million. Even if the Jacksonsonville Electric Authority property at Plant Scherer only decreases to a land-only value, it will go down from from $120.8 million to $772,251.
Monthly payroll for the next school year is expected to increase from about $3.1 million to $3.5 million because of health insurance increases, added positions and salaries. The local revenue share of the projected $55 million budget is $26.6 million, which is down from $27.5 million in 2023. Daniel said Monroe County covid act (CARES) funds will be available through the 2024 budget, but those funds will no longer be available after the 2024 budget..
Monroe County Schools will have decreased its fund balance (which is like a savings account) from $6 million at the end of FY 22 to $4.5 million at the end of FY 24.
To balance the budget, Monroe County schools must cut personnel and/or services or raise the millage rate for property owners. The millage rate has gradually increased from 11.82 percent in 1999 to 15.034 percent in 2022. The millage rate decreased slightly each year over the last seven years, from a high of 15.8 mills in 2016, to keep property taxes from increasing more than needed because of the increasing value of property in the county.
Since it didn’t seem possible to have a new budget in place by July 1, Daniel said the board will be asked on June 18 to pass a spending resolution to allow it to pay bills until the new budget is approved on about July 18. There will be at least one meeting for public input before final approval of the budget. If the board decides to increase the millage rate, there will be three meetings for public input.
As part of the budget the board approved the local salary scales for employees for the 2023-24 school year. This is the local supplement added to the base salary that the state funds. Board member Greg Head asked to pull out the salary schedule for administrators and vote on it separately, but his motion failed with Stuart Pippin, Dr. Priscilla Doster, Dr. Jeremy Goodwin and Sherrye Battle voting against it, Head and Eva Bilderback voting in favor and Robert Jenkins was absent.
The board then voted on all of the employee salary schedules together and approved them, 6-0. The base salary for a 190-day/10 month employee with a four-year degree and no experience is $45,892.
Personnel actions approved by the board on May 22 included the resignations of K.B. Sutton assistant principal Douglas Fletcher effective June 8, of technology support specialist Willie Tyson effective May 19, of shop foreman Scott Campbell effective May 22 and bus driver Amanda Sosebee effective May 24.
New hires are Mary Persons teachers Nicholas Clark, Drew Edge, Jennifer Hunnicut and Jessica Stanley; Monroe County Middle School teacher Malcolm; and school nutrition assistants Brandy Baxter, Inijah Frye, Susan Hollar, Johnithia Maddox and Samantha Smith. Marchant Mansfield was hired as a Monroe County Middle School football community coach. Alyssa Smith changed position from a paraprofessional to a teacher at Mary Persons, and Kianta Avery changed from a T.G. Scott Elementary SPED speech assistant to a school nutrition assistant.