By a 4-3 vote, Monroe County’s school board took a first step toward raising property taxes last Tuesday, Aug. 8. The board tentatively hiked its millage rate from 15.024 mils last year to 16.212 mills this year. Board members Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Dr. Priscilla Doster and Sherrye Battle voted for the proposed tax hike. Board members Greg Head, Eva Bilderback and Robert Jenkins voted against the tax hike. Chairman Stuart Pippin was again the deciding vote, approving the proposed tax hike.

For the owner of a $250,000 home, everything else being equal, the tax increase would raise the school part of their tax bill from $1,051 in 2022 to $1,134 this year.