By a 4-3 vote, Monroe County’s school board took a first step toward raising property taxes last Tuesday, Aug. 8. The board tentatively hiked its millage rate from 15.024 mils last year to 16.212 mills this year. Board members Dr. Jeremy Goodwin, Dr. Priscilla Doster and Sherrye Battle voted for the proposed tax hike. Board members Greg Head, Eva Bilderback and Robert Jenkins voted against the tax hike. Chairman Stuart Pippin was again the deciding vote, approving the proposed tax hike.
For the owner of a $250,000 home, everything else being equal, the tax increase would raise the school part of their tax bill from $1,051 in 2022 to $1,134 this year.
Head said due to inflation, Monroe County families are having to squeeze every dollar to make ends meet and that the BOE should do the same before adding to their burden.
“We need to spend some time and go through the line items in the budget,” Head told the Reporter. “In a $55 million budget I guarantee you we can find ways to cut fat and cut $3 million out so we’re not taking more from taxpayers.”
For instance Head said in the five years he’s been on the board he doesn’t remember the board ever putting workers comp insurance out to bid to try to save money. And he said that while he’s in a civic club and supports it, he’s not sure that BOE needs to be paying dues for as many administrators to be in civic clubs.
“If I’m having a hard time,” said Head, “that’s gonna be the first thing to do.”
Head said there’s no way he will vote for a tax increase until the board combs through the budget for savings.
Pippin told the Reporter his reasons for voting for the increase.
“I made the hard decision to vote for millage increase to fund the FY24 budget that was passed unanimously by our board,” said Pippin. “Moving forward, I want to see a FY25 budget that will achieve the rollback millage rate. Spending cuts will be the focus, we’ve got to get leaner.”
Pippin added: “Monroe County leaders and citizens have a major decision to make for the long-term – industrial growth to replace Plant Scherer or combo of higher taxes/service reductions.”
Even though the BOE approved advertising the milage rate hike, it could still back off of the tax increase. The state requires governments to hold three public hearings before setting a millage rate that will result in a tax increase. After the hearings the board may approve the advertised rate or a lower one but can’t set a final millage rate higher than the one advertised. Two public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 23; the third public hearing is set for Wednesday, Aug. 30 and the board will set the final millage rate at a meeting immediately after that public hearing.
Proponents said the tax hike may be needed because the county anticipates a large shortfall in utility tax revenue due to the closure of one unit of Plant Scherer.
The school board has set a budget of $55,295,949 for fiscal year 2024, which began on July 1. The FY2023 budget was 50,367,589. Thus, the budget increased almost $5 million; about 90 percent of the school system budget is for personnel and employee benefits. This budget doesn’t include expenses paid for primarily by other funding sources, such as E-SPLOST, which funds things like new buildings, building and facility improvements and buses.
The biggest consideration for the school board in setting the millage rate was the anticipated $3.27 million decrease in revenue because of the shut-down of the unit at Plant Scherer owned by the Jacksonville Electric Authority.
Monroe County Schools assistant superintendent Lance Rackley, who was hired in July, presented the millage proposal and considerations to the board. He explained that some of the lost revenue may be ameliorated by an adjustment in Monroe County’s equalization status with the state. Each school system must give five mills of tax revenue to the state which the state re-distributes to the school systems according to the wealth of the counties as indicated by local revenue. The poorer school systems receive the most to equalize the educational opportunities of students in the state. The loss of revenue from Plant Scherer will drop Monroe County Schools down in the equalization tier so that it won’t be required to contribute as much to other schools.
On the other hand, enrollment in Monroe County is increasing, which increases the need for revenue throughout the school system, including more teachers. Also, more of Monroe County’s teachers are earning advanced degrees and certifications, which increases what the school system must pay them.
The total enrollment as of Aug. 7, 2023 is 4,581, which is 70 students more than at the same day of the 2022-23 school year. That has grown from 4,053 in FY19.
Revenue from E-SPLOST continues to be strong. Finance director Chris Johnson said Monroe County Schools received $658,000 for July. He said amounts fluctuate according to sales in the county but seem to have leveled off at about $650,000.
In response to a question by Head, Rackley said Monroe County Schools has about $4.5 million in reserves, which is enough to cover payroll for two months. Rackley also said the school system still has about $1 million available from covid relief funds that can be used during FY24 but will disappear after that.
Board vice chair Doster said she is concerned that if the board doesn’t increase millage this year it will have to have a large increase the following year as enrollment and expenses continue to increase. She said it would be better to begin the increase this year than to burden property owners with so much at one time next year.
“We’re going to have to get a lot leaner in the years to come,” said board chair Pippin.
Pippin said that next March as the board begins planning the budget it will have to look at staffing levels. He said it will need to reevaluate all part time positions and all positions where retirees have returned to the payroll. He said it takes a while for cutting positions to impact payroll; so the board needs to begin looking at positions as soon as possible.
“It will probably take a tax increase and a reduction in services,” said Pippin.
“It is going to be such a dramatic increase in 2025,” said Doster.
Another factor to be considered in tax revenue is that more will be paid by the Five Below corporation as the tax incentives it received to locate in Monroe County expire. Also many new homes, especially in large developments, have been added to the Monroe County tax roll over from last year. Revenue from the timber tax is expected to almost double, from $3.9 million to $6.75 million. With the increase in millage, the BOE anticipates collecting $24,990,388 in property taxes, which is $301,803 (1.19 percent) less than in 2022.
The tax bills that go to property owners include the tax set by the Board of Education plus the tax set by the Board of Commissioners. If the property is in Forsyth city limits the property owner is also billed for city taxes.
While the BOE raised its rate, the county lowered its millage rate on Tuesday from 12.05 millage from last year to 12.004 mills for 2023. Forsyth has reduced its tentative millage rate from 2.5 to 2.25 mills.